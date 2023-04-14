Walk-in legal clinics in honor of Sandy Williams coming to Spokane to help underserved communities

From staff reports

In honor of late Spokane activist Sandy Williams, free walk-in clinics are being launched in Spokane this weekend for people who need legal help but can’t access it.

The first Sandy Williams Justice Center Free Walk-In Legal Clinic is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Morning Star Baptist Church, 3909 W. Rowan Ave.

People needing help will be able to speak with attorneys or other legal advocates, including those who specialize in racial justice, civil rights, domestic violence, education, family law, elder law, housing assistance, unemployment law, landlord/tenant law, protection orders and post-conviction relief.

The conversations at the clinic will remain confidential.

The clinics were designed as a tribute to the work of Williams, who founded and led the Carl Maxey Center. The Spokane activist who also founded the Black Lens newspaper died in a plane crash in September near Whidbey Island.

According to a news release announcing the pop-up clinics, the effort is a collaboration between organizations, including the Carl Maxey Center, Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition, The Law Office of DC Cronin, Center for Civil & Human Rights at Gonzaga Law, Morning Star Baptist Church, The Way to Justice and AHANA.

There will be multiple clinics offered in the Spokane area in the coming weeks and months.

The legal clinics following Sunday’s include:

5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Union Gospel Mission at 1224 E. Trent Ave.

3-6 p.m. Monday, May 8, The Zone at 4001 N. Cook St.

5:45-6:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, The Way Out Shelter at 55 W. Mission Ave.

2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, Catholic Charities Catalyst Project at 4301 W. Sunset Blvd.

3-6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Spokane Valley Library at 12004 E. Main Ave.

2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, American Indian Center at 1025 W. Indiana Ave.

2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, American Indian Center

3-5 p.m. Monday, June 5, Northeast Community Center at 4001 N. Cook St.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, Deer Park Library at 208 S. Forest Ave.

4-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, Family Promise at 2002 E. Mission Ave.

3:45-5:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, West Central Community Center at 1603 N. Belt St.

For more information, email swjusticecenter@carlmaxeycenter.org