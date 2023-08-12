UFC Fight Night: Terrance McKinney rebounds with TKO win over Mike Breeden; Juliana Miller loses to Luana Santos
Aug. 12, 2023 Updated Sat., Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:26 p.m.
LAS VEGAS – Less than a month removed from a second straight loss, Terrance McKinney returned to the octagon for a lightweight bout against Mike Breeden, easily winning via TKO 1 minute, 25 seconds into the first round during UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos on Saturday at UFC Apex.
McKinney (14-6), a Shadle Park High grad, was submitted by Nazim Sadykhov on July 15, after his arm was trapped underneath him in a grapple. He served as a fill-in during Saturday’s preliminary card and won comfortably as a heavy favorite.
McKinney landed 30 strikes, while Breeden landed one.
Earlier in the card Juliana Miller, fighting out of Spokane gym Sik-Jitsu Fighting System, lost via TKO to Luana Santos in a women’s flyweight bout. Santos (6-1) landed 64 strikes, defeating Miller (4-3) with a barrage of punches 3 minutes, 41 seconds in the first round.
Miller has lost two consecutive fights.
