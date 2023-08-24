Silverwood unveils new rides and dining planned for $15 million expansion

A giant eagle hangs over the future site of the Emerald Forest, a $15 million dollar project at Silverwood Theme Park in Athol, on Thursday. (Kathy Plonka)

Silverwood Theme Park is pouring $15 million into an expansion of its water park.

The Emerald Forest will open in 2024 as an addition to the North Idaho amusement park’s popular Boulder Beach.

The project will cover almost 4 acres and feature an eight-slide kiddie area, a massive food pavilion with some private dining, additional restrooms and what Silverwood describes as the longest water coaster in the country.

Silverwood said the new attractions are expected to appeal to parents, children and thrill-seekers. The park detailed the changes Thursday at an event attended by reporters and season ticketholders.

One ride, to be called Eagle Hunt, will be a water coaster, which combines the slippery elements of a water slide and the sudden incline or descent of a roller coaster.

With two symmetrical slides, it will be the only dual water-coaster in the West, Silverwood said.

Jason Perez, who is about to start middle school, said he will have difficulty waiting for the attraction.

“I don’t think I will be able to focus in school,” said Perez, who was intrigued by the 925-foot ride. “How can a water slide go up a hill? That just sounds crazy!”

Perez said he wants to live at the water park next summer.

Jason’s mother, Liz Perez, wonders whether she will be able to coerce her son to come home when the ride comes.

“He just loves it here already,” the West Plains mother said. “When the water coaster goes up, he’ll never leave, but at least there won’t be crazy lines for food and drinks now.”

She is pleased to learn of the plans to build Rapid Grills, a dining operation capable of serving 1,200 meals every hour.

“Sometimes it felt like we had to wait in line forever at the other restaurants, so I am really glad to see that,” she said.

She has submitted suggestions to the theme park about the issue. “I think they really take them into consideration.”

Stephanie Sampson, public relations manager, said this is exactly the case.

In the past couple of years, she said her team has received feedback from guests that food lines at the water park have gotten long. The announced expansion is a direct result of those suggestions, she said.

Since opening in 2003, Boulder Beach has quickly grown as new attractions, most notably an additional wave pool, have also proved popular.

The increase in numbers has resulted in longer wait times, according to General Manager Justin Henry.

He said the expansion’s large financial commitment will increase the size of Boulder Beach by 30%.

“Rapid Grills will be built with efficiency, consistency and quality in mind,” he said. “It will create more time for fun.”

The seating area will feature 27 private cabanas capable of seating eight people and five cabanas that may seat 20 people.

The eight kiddie slides will range from 36 to 82 feet long and are modeled after the color combinations of native Idaho fish.

Though the expansion is practical in its design, the water coaster seemed to have park-goers most excited, even those who have been visiting Silverwood for decades.

Nick Kehler first experienced the park at 8 years old. That was over 30 years ago. Since then, Kehler has seen much growth to Silverwood – but the new slide has him excited like a kid again.

“I’m so excited for the Eagle Hunt,” he said. “It’s bringing me back to my first memories here.”

Eleven-year-old Eva Berzoza’s favorite area of the park is Boulder Beach, but her favorite ride is the Stunt Pilot high-intensity roller coaster on the opposite side of the grounds.

The expansion is perfect for her.

“It’s my favorite thing all in one,” she said. “I think it’s going to be my new favorite ride.”