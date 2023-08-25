Strong pitching continues in third straight win, Spokane Indians edge Vancouver 2-1

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The strong starting pitching that has carried the Spokane Indians recently continued on Friday, and the bats generated just enough offense to carry the day.

Mason Albright and two relievers held Vancouver to four hits and the Spokane Indians edged the Canadians 2-1 to win their third Northwest League game in a row at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The Indians (24-26 second half) have taken three of four from first-place Vancouver (34-18) in the six-game series. It’s the first time the Canadians have lost three consecutive games at home this season.

Albright went five innings and allowed one run – a solo homer – on two hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Luis Amoroso followed with 2 2/3 shutout innings on two hits with two Ks and Angel Chivilli recorded four straight outs for the save.

Indians outfielder Braiden Ward led off the game with a single, went to second on a sacrifice and scored on a double by Juan Guerrero, who advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout.

Guerrero’s double was the last hit the Indians would register until two down in the eighth inning.

Vancouver halved the deficit in the third on a solo homer by Estiven Machado, his first in High-A.

Canadians outfielder Devonte Brown doubled with one out against Luis Amoroso in the eighth. After Abiezel Ramirez struck out, Indians manager Robinson Cancel called upon Chivilli.

Chivilli, the league’s save leader despite a season ERA of 6.11, got Peyton Williams to ground to first to preserve the lead.

Chivilli came back out for the ninth and retired the side in order for his 17th save of the season.