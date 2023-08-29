Everett bats weather the storm, Spokane Indians fall to AquaSox 11-5

The weather at Avista Stadium Tuesday evening felt more like mid-October than late-August, with cool temperatures, a swirling breeze and intermittent showers interrupted only by heavy downpours.

Yet, once they started play after a half-hour delay, they never stopped. Well, except to apply Diamond Dry to the pitcher’s mound and home plate area once the rain eventually stopped in the middle innings.

The home team might have wished for a postponement.

Colin Davis and Hogan Windish both hit three-run home runs in the fourth inning and the Everett AquaSox topped the Spokane Indians 11-5 in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Tuesday.

Everett generated 14 hits and drew 11 walks off five Spokane pitchers.

The Indians (25-28) fell seven games behind Everett (33-22) for the second half playoff spot with 11 games to play. The AquaSox have won six straight.

Spokane built a 3-0 lead through three innings, played in relatively drastic conditions with wind and heavy rain as the umpires did all they could to get the game in with the season dwindling.

The rain eventually let up to a steady mist, and Everett’s bats got hot.

With two on and one down in the fourth, Davis crushed a first-pitch strike for a three-run home run to tie it.

Gabriel Gonzalez put the AquaSox up with an RBI single, and later in the inning Windish launched one over the caboose in right center for the inning’s second three-run homer and a 7-3 lead.

The Indians got a run back in the fifth. Braiden Ward lined a single up the middle, went to second on a groundout, stole third and scored on another groundout.

Three straight Indians batters reached in the eighth, and Robby Martin, Jr.’s RBI double made the deficit 8-5. With one down, left fielder Davis made a diving catch of Jesus Ordonez’ liner to prevent extra bases and hold the runners and Ward struck out to end the rally.

But Blake Rambusch stuck one inside the right field foul pole in the ninth, a solo shot, and the AquaSox added two additional insurance runs off Felix Ramires.

Indians starter Evan Shawver went 3 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out four and threw 49 of his 84 pitches for strikes.