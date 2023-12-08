Pedestrian in critical condition from being hit by car near downtown Spokane

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car Friday afternoon near downtown Spokane.

Spokane police responded to the incident around 2:30 p.m. near 4th Avenue and Maple Street, according to a release. Witnesses said the pedestrian was crossing the road in violation of traffic laws.

They were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said. The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Maple Street was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.