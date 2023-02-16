Cache Reset
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Live updates: No. 13 Gonzaga travels to Los Angeles in search of payback vs. Loyola Marymount

Feb. 16, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:05 p.m.

From staff reports

Halftime

A crushing half by the Bulldogs is punctuated by a Smith breakaway dunk to give Gonzaga a 68-28 lead.

Strawther leads with 22 points, Watson adds 14 and Bolton had 12. Timme has two points and only played eight minutes in the half.

Gonzaga shot 71% from the field in the half and are on pace for their highest scoring total of the season.

First half

3:57 – GU 54, LMU 20: Strawther makes a deep 3-pointer to bring his total to 17 points. He leads three Bulldogs in double figures. Watson has 11 and Bolton adds 10.

7:39 – GU 45, LMU 16: As impressive as Gonzaga has looked this season, making 75% of their shots and 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. Lions don’t have an answer at the U8 media timeout.

11:45 – GU 32, LMU 10: Zags run extends to 20 points, before the Lions score. Strawther leads with 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field.

16:11 – GU 15, LMU 4: Dominant start for the Zags, which are on a 10-0 run as the Lions call for a timeout. Strawther leads with seven points. GU is 7 of 8 from the field.

18:57 – GU 3, LMU 0: Zags force a shot clock violation on the first LMU possession and Strawther makes a 3-pointer on the other end.

Pregame

LOS ANGELES – Loyola Marymount won’t be catching Gonzaga by surprise the second time around.

The Lions are the first team in WCC history to beat the Bulldogs, Saint Mary’s and Brigham Young in the same season. An impressive feat that saw LMU snap GU’s record home winning streak on Jan. 19 and stun the Gales in overtime last Thursday.

No. 13 Gonzaga will be out for payback tonight in the Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on CBS Sports.

The Lions (17-10, 7-6 WCC) have been able to rise against the conference’s best teams, but haven’t played at that level consistently. They lost to Santa Clara last Saturday 71-69, dropping three out of their last four games. 

The Bulldogs (21-5, 10-2) beat San Francisco and Brigham Young last week, regrouping from an overtime loss to Saint Mary’s on Feb. 4. They remain one game behind the Gaels in the WCC standings with three games left before the two teams play in Spokane, potentially for the league title.

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 76-24 all-time series lead over Loyola Marymount. The Lions’ win on Jan. 19 snapped a 25-game win streak by the Zags, dating back to Feb. 18, 2010.

Team stats

  Loyola Marymount (17-10, 7-6) Gonzaga (20-5, 9-2)
Points 75.6 86.3
Points allowed 71.4 74.0
Field goal pct. 45.7 52.0
Rebounds 35.5 36.9
Assists 12.3 16.1
Blocks 3.0 3.2
Steals 5.4 7.8
Streak Lost 1 Won 2

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Cam Shelton (LMU) 20.4 48.8 69.3
Drew Timme (GU) 21.1 60.7 60.7
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Keli Leaupepe (LMU) 7.0 4.9 2.2
Drew Timme (GU) 7.4 5.2 2.2
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Cam Shelton (LMU) 4.4 2.5 35.5
Drew Timme (GU) 3.5 2.7 32.5

Game preview

