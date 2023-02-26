Van crashes into Spokane sheriff’s deputy vehicle while responding to call Saturday night

A Spokane County sheriff’s deputy and two other people received minor injuries after a collision on Saturday night in Spokane Valley.

The deputy was traveling west on Sprague Avenue with lights and sirens activated while responding to another deputy’s call for assistance at a commercial robbery at about 9:40 p.m. A van traveling south on University Road failed to stop for a red light at the Sprague Avenue intersection and collided with the deputy, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The van was occupied by a man, who was driving, and a female passenger. All three people involved in the crash were transported to the hospital for evaluations and treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the van failed to yield to the deputy’s emergency lights.

The Washington State Patrol assisted in the traffic investigation.