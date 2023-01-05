The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 32° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Kaydin Renken leads Ridgeline girls basketball; GSL wrestling results

Jan. 5, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:39 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane league across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls basketball

Ridgeline 58, Shadle Park 32: Kaydin Renken hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points and the Falcons (7-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (3-6) in a nonleague game. Tameira Thomspon led Shadle Park with nine points. 

Selkirk 50, Northport 35: Madison Chantry scored 27 and the Rangers (4-6, 3-2) beat the visiting Mustangs (3-9, 0-6) in a Northeast 1B game. Belle Stark led Northport with 16 points. 

Upper Columbia 47, Kettle Falls 27: Sidney Folkenberg scored 15 points and the visiting Lions (4-2, 3-2) beat the Bulldogs (3-9, 1-6) in a Northeast 2B game. Ryenna Pfeffer led Kettle Falls with 12 points.

Lake City 55, Sandpoint 44: Kamryn Pickford scored 15 points, Sophia Zufelt added 13 and the Timberwolves (13-2, 5-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (8-4, 1-3) in an Inland Empire 5A/4A game. Aliya Strock led Sandpoint with 17 points. 

Timberlake 62, Lakeside (ID) 27: Malia Miller scored 15 points, Jozee MacArthur added 14 and the Tigers (11-0) beat the Knights (6-2) in a nonleague game.

Kellogg 52, Wallace 33: Macy Jerome scored 18 points and the visiting Wildcats (4-8) beat the Miners (5-6) in a nonleague game. Brittany Phillips led Wallace with 31 points. 

Boys basketball

Ridgeline 73, Shadle Park 43: Clay Olsen scored 11 points, Isaac Richardson added 10 and the Falcons (6-3) topped the visiting Highlanders (4-5) in a nonleague game.

Rogers 52, Genesis Prep 41: Tavionce Trammell scored 15 points, Treshon Green added 10 and the visiting Pirates (7-2) beat the Jaguars (3-2) in a nonleague game. Joey Specht led Genesis Prep with 19 points. 

Wilbur-Creston Keller 65, Oroville 37: Kallen Maioho scored 31 points with five 3-pointers and the Wildcats (4-4) beat the visiting Hornets (0-9) in a nonleague game. Tucker Acord led Oroville with 15 points. 

Kettle Falls 77, Upper Columbia Academy 70: Zane Edwards scored 26 points and the Bulldogs (5-6, 2-4) beat the Lions (2-4, 0-5) in a Northeast 2B game. Duran Downs led UCA with 26 points.

Wrestling

Mead 78, Ferris 6: Billy Weisgerber (120 pounds), Luke Tedrow (152) and Chris Grosse (220) won by pin and the Panthers (5-0) beat the host Saxons (1-4). Jeison Ingram (126) earned a pin for Ferris.

Cheney 55, Lewis and Clark 14: Thayne Acedo (170), Aiden Jackson (120) and Mason Bennett (145) won by pin and the host Blackhawks (1-4) beat the Tigers (1-4).

University 60, North Central 10: Czar Quintanilla (113), Cooley Conrad (182) and Shane Swan (285) won by pin and the Titans (4-1) beat the host Wolfpack (1-4). 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories