2023 Spring Sports Preview: Boys soccer capsules for the Greater Spokane League

Capsules for 2023 boys soccer for the Greater Spokane League.

Teams listed in alphabetical order. Records and standings from 2022 season.

4A/3A

Cheney (2-12, 2-7, 10th): Former Mead Panther and Gonzaga Bulldog Nick Hamer is in his fourth season as head coach. The Blackhawks lost five starters but are returning seven starters and nine letter-winners. Senior keeper Austin Benson returns following a second-team All-GSL award. Two freshmen who play on the Washington East club – Kody Miller and Kade Adderley – join the squad.

Central Valley (7-8-1, 5-4, fifth): Losing keeper Aiden Chase to graduation will be the most difficult position to fill this season. The Bears defense will be their strong suit with young attackers looking to score goals. Kevin Ng up top will be the forward. Seven starters total return, and five are gone.

Ferris (5-8, 2-7, ninth): Experienced head coach Robin Crain is back for year 27 at the helm of the Saxon program. Health will be key as they have a small squad, but one with massive potential. A lot of juniors and seniors such as seniors Grant Giordano, Danny Dierdorf, Joe Perry and Mohaimen Alsabahi.

Lewis and Clark (12-5, 6-3, second): An exodus of talent left the Tigers in 2022. But they have reloaded under Mica Lamb. Scoring will come primarily from the duo of all-GSL seniors Benjamin Orton and Tasyn Oosting. Defense will be the weakness after graduation and two torn ACL’s to the next-in-line starters. Expect them to compete for a GSL title.

Mead (10-5-1, 6-3, second): Newly minted head coach Tanner Wilburn takes the reins for the squad he graduated from in 2014. Twenty players fill his roster, and all chose to focus on soccer. Three all-GSL players are gone, but centerback Kye Welch, a first-team All-GSL player as a sophomore is back. So is all-GSL honorable mention junior mid Wes Starley. They want to be aggressive in attack and control the pace with their possession.

Mt. Spokane (7-7, 5-4, fourth): The Wildcats lost four starters but return six. Two key returners are both on the backline. They are senior Reese Carlsen and junior Matthew Cong. That is where Mt. Spokane will be strong, the Wildcats will look to find their offensive mojo.

North Central (13-4, 7-2, first): The 2022 GSL champs lost a lot of fire power, including an offensive MVP, two first-teamers and two second-teamers. But North Central is looking to continue its hot streak as senior Adrien Ferrasse – a first-team All-GSL player – will be leader of the attack. Five starters graduated, and six are returning.

Ridgeline (10-7, 4-5, seventh): After a solid winning season, Ernie Merino and the Falcons are returning almost every piece from a season ago. They lost all-league honorable mention Landon Coddington to injury, so young keepers will have to step up. No starters graduated, and 15 letter-winners return. All-league midfielders Rudy Malloy and Zachary Olson will be the lynchpins. Both attack and defense will be strong with possession and pace.

University (7-8, 3-6, eighth): Veteran coach Kevin Houston returns a reliable defensive line, led by seniors Xzavier Elgee-Sanders and Cody Helbling. Grant Stephens, a junior transfer from Oregon will man the goalkeeper position. Midfield will be the strength.

2A

Clarkston (1-10, 1-9, sixth): The Bantams have 19 new players in the program and former head coach Corinthia Richert returns after a two-year hiatus. Seniors Ean Ulrich and Keeton Rowland are back for Clarkston, who are very young this season.

Pullman (15-3, 10-0, first): The Greyhounds had a strong 2022 season behind first-team keeper Tom Cole and defensive MVP Ben Goodell, who both graduated. Next up to lead Pullman are senior Carlens Dollin, a first-team forward and second-team players Evan French, Clarens Dollin and Clay Johnson. A decent portion of the roster is returning, so expect a good season again.

Rogers (6-10, 4-6, third): The Pirates hope to be a problem for the teams they play. After finishing with four league wins, they hope to stay healthy and build on that success. Musa Mahdi, a first-team All-GSL player, graduated. But sophomore and second-team all-GSL midfielder Osvaldo Valdovinos returns along with Evan Rushing, an honorable mention. Between the sticks is Mario Hernandez Torres, a senior who was second-team all-league player.

Shadle Park (7-10, 4-6, third): Four starters left and head coach Russell Davis hopes incoming freshmen can make an impact. Strengths will be team chemistry and high motors. The lack of a proven goal scorer will be a target early in the season. Senior Kole Pettey, a second-team all-GSL mid/defender and junior mid/forward Tyler Pearson, a first-team all-GSL player, both return.

West Valley (12-5, 8-2, second): More kids tried out for the squad than any in head coach Lenny Peterson’s nine seasons at the helm. They are a balanced team who hope to stay healthy. New juniors and sophomores will be expected to make a leap for this team to compete for a league title. Three first-team all-GSL players are back: goalie Jasper Marsh, midfielder Lucas Peterson and midfielder Rylan Allen.