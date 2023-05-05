Bloomsday runners and walkers take final steps at Spokane Convention Center before Sunday’s race

A small army of volunteers is helping thousands of Bloomsday participants take their final steps before Sunday’s race, handing them race numbers and information at the Spokane Convention Center.

The 1,000 volunteers working the Bloomsday Trade Show are just a part of the more than 4,000-strong cadre helping to make one of Spokane’s biggest events of the year happen smoothly. They’re needed to organize the roughly 32,000 participants, up by several hundred since Friday morning.

Though the race’s attendance is still down from its pre-pandemic highs, it’s still a notable uptick from last year, when fewer-than 29,000 walked or ran in it.

“I think it’s a testament to the community and what they want out of the city and Bloomsday,” said Bloomsday spokesperson Bethany Lueck.

After finalizing their registration, participants wandered the more than 130 commercial booths, including sports apparel brands, credit unions, food vendors, massaging device mongers and even a potato industry representative.

It’s the second time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that racers are coming in person to the expo and Sunday’s race, and many returning racers are ready to get back out there.

“It’s like a kind of homecoming,” said Brenda Klohe, who can’t quite remember if she’s participated in 41 or 42 Bloomsday races before.

An impressive record, but one topped by her husband, Von Klohe, standing nearby and eyeing brightly colored caps at a booth. He has attended every Bloomsday since the beginning.

“At the (beginning), 1,200 was a huge crowd, to the 60,000 at its peak?” Von Klohe said. “We’re still recovering from virtual and so on to be in the 30,000 range again – the heart of Bloomsday has been there regardless. It’s just fabulous.”

Others are returning for just the second time, like longtime runner Jared Sheeks, who was browsing the trade show with his wife, Alexandria, and their two young children, John and Anna. The kids will participate in their first Marmot March on Saturday. The family traveled from Woodinville to attend, despite illnesses and other setbacks that kept Jared Sheeks from being able to train.

“It’s a really neat tradition,” he said.

Bloomsday participants can pick up their race number from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Convention Center. Out-of-town entrants only can pick it up 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday. Online registration for the in-person race closes at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, though in-person registration at the Convention Center continues until 6:30 p.m.