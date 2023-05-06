College baseball: Washington cruises past Washington State 6-2 in second game of Apple Cup series

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – The visiting Washington Huskies used a five-run inning and a strong outing from their starting pitcher to defeat Washington State in Saturday’s rivalry game at Bailey-Brayton Field.

The Huskies cruised to a 6-2 Pac-12 victory.

Washington ace Kiefer Lord (5-3) earned the win. He was sharp across seven innings, allowing seven hits and two earned runs, walking two and striking out one.

Cougars hitters avoided strikeouts but struggled to make solid contact, popping up or flying out early in at-bats. WSU (27-18, 8-14 Pac-12) had three hits and a run in the first inning, then managed only two hits over the next six innings. Cougars batters were sat down in order in five innings.

WSU starter Grant Taylor (3-3) gave up four runs on six hits in 3⅓ innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Taylor had to escape a bases-loaded situation in the first inning, and Washington knocked him out of the game in the fourth.

The Huskies (27-14, 12-10) loaded the bases on two walks and a bunt single in the fourth. With one out, WSU called upon reliever Connor Wilford, who couldn’t limit the damage. Wilford gave up three singles and hit a batter, and UW went ahead 6-1.

Wilford settled in and held the Huskies scoreless over the next three innings.

In the eighth, WSU slugger Jacob McKeon led off with a home run. First baseman Sam Brown followed with a double, but UW reliever Josh Emanuels worked out of the jam.

Brown finished 3 for 3 to lead WSU.

The Huskies totaled 12 hits. Johnny Tincher went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs . The All-Pac-12 catcher led off the third inning with a home run.

The Apple Cup rivals meet again at 2 p.m. Sunday to decide the series winner.

Saint Mary’s 7, Gonzaga 1: Nathan Chong went 2 for 3 with a home run and a double to lead the Gaels (20-21, 13-10 West Coast) over the Bulldogs (17-27, 13-10) to clinch the WCC series at Patterson Baseball Complex.

Saint Mary’s starter Ryan Sanders (1-0) threw seven innings, allowing five hits and striking out five .