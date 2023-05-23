Spokane police looking for girl, 11, last seen at Pride Prep
May 23, 2023 Updated Tue., May 23, 2023 at 9:25 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s tips in finding an 11-year-old girl who was last seen at school Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the girl, Dior, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at the school on the 800 block of Sprague Avenue. Her last name was not provided in a press release.
She is white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a black backpack.
If you have seen her or know where she may be, police ask you call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #2023-20098984.
