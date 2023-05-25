Police: Robbery suspects outstanding after downtown standoff

Spokane police said two robbery suspects are at large after a standoff downtown Thursday afternoon.

Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said police responded to a report of a woman who was robbed of a bag by a man armed with a handgun at about 9:15 a.m.

Humphreys said police were told the man and a woman he was with retreated into a room where they then barricaded themselves at an apartment building at First Avenue and Division Street, Humphreys said.

Spokane SWAT and hostage negotiators responded to the scene at 9 E. First Ave.

Police evacuated residents from the building, as well as other nearby buildings. A day care at nearby Redemption Church also was placed on lockdown, Humphreys said.

The standoff ended by 2:10 p.m. without any arrests after the suspects were not located inside the building, police spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs said.

Police identified the suspects as John Gardner and Mary Spencer, both 28, and established probable cause to arrest them, according to a police news release.

Gardner is Black, 5-foot-6 and 152 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Spencer is Native American, 5-foot-7 and 168 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, according to the release. Police asked residents to call 911 if they see the suspects and to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 if they have information on their location.