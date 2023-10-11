Resurgent Gonzaga Prep volleyball program leaning on versatility to reach goal of a state title

Gonzaga Prep players celebrate winning the first set against Mead during a GSL volleyball match Tuesday at Mead High School. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga Prep’s Lilli Etter might be one of the best outside-hitting setters in the state. The same way that G-Prep juniors Savannah Gustaveson and Mackenzie Ray have the ability to notch several assists a match while being listed as middle blockers.

That’s because versatility is the spice of life for a resurgent Bullpups program, and first-year head coach Nikki Leonard wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I truly believe in the utility player, because that was me in college,” said Leonard, who played everything from setter to libero during a collegiate career split between Gonzaga and USC. “That’s what I love about these girls. They can do everything, and I encourage them to do it all because it’s an asset to have that ability. Being single-minded is not advantageous.”

Having six players with multiple skill sets on the court at one time is a big reason G-Prep has earned a 4-1 record in Greater Spokane League play and sit at No. 3 in the WIAA’s RPI rankings in 4A.

But finding such success on the court isn’t something ingrained in G-Prep’s identity. Before reaching the state tournament in each of the past two years, the last time the Bullpups made a state appearance was in 2004.

Etter is far more focused on the recent history, though, and changing the narrative for the program moving forward.

“It’s been an amazing feeling to know that we have been able to come in and make such an impact by taking our team to state for the first time in 18 years,” Etter said. “It’s not only motivated us seniors, but everyone else in the program after us.”

Etter, a two-time All-GSL selection, will play at Boise State once her prep career is done. Fellow senior Maddie Finnegan will play at Westmont (California) College.

Pairing that veteran talent with 5-foot-11 freshman outside hitter Mara Sandberg – who leads the team with 92 kills – is what makes Finnegan believe the ceiling for this team is a state title.

That belief was unchanged after 3A power Mead topped the Bullpups in a five-set thriller Tuesday to hand G-Prep its first loss of the season.

“We could lose these matches and just go sulk about it, but nights like tonight make our team so much stronger,” Finnegan said after the setback. “It’s so easy for us to go out and motivate each other, so on nights like tonight, I love how fast we came together after to boost the confidence and then turn our attention forward.”

Leonard points to the second set against the Panthers, when the Bullpups found themselves down 18-5 due to several attacking errors and excellent Mead defense, as a show of the team’s character. Instead of hitting the reset button and moving to the next set, the Bullpups fought back to trail 24-22 before Mead clinched the set 25-22.

“Our girls are so competitive and that’s always their nature,” Leonard said. “They’re driven and honestly a little stubborn, because they don’t want to do anything other than win.

“Even in practice, it’s so competitive and even aggressive from the start, because they always say that losing isn’t fun and they don’t like that feeling.”

The Bullpups hope the losing feeling is short-lived, especially with a tough GSL slate remaining. G-Prep travels to defending league champion Mt. Spokane on Oct. 19 before hosting Lewis and Clark (4-1) in the regular-season finale on Oct. 27.

Once the regular season is over, though, Leonard said the team can give its full attention to making a deep run at state, which takes place Nov. 17-18 at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

“This group doesn’t worry that much about the legacy before them, kind of all they’ve known since they got here is that this is a winning program,” Leonard said. “We’re a top program, we are a state program and have been to state the past two years. But I don’t even want them thinking about that, because that’s just settling for doing more than anyone thought we could.”