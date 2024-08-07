Pints and pups: The top Spokane Valley, North Idaho dog-friendly patios

Danielle Shanley, of Paragon Brewing, gives Bella Schneider some loves in between guests. (ANGELA MACISAAC SCHNEIDER/Special to The Spokesman-Review)

By Angela Schneider The Spokesman-Review

Last week, we highlighted the best dog-friendly patios in Spokane. To read up on the city’s offerings, visit spokesman.com/food .

There is a standard by which all dog-friendly patios must be judged.

That standard has been set by two locations in this area: Trailbreaker Cider in Liberty Lake and Vantage Point Brewing in Coeur d’Alene.

Many patios across Eastern Washington and North Idaho are dog-friendly but these two spots have taken their spaces to another level. Each one has a large grassy area perfect for playful pups, plenty of shade for hot summer days and water stations to keep our best fur friends hydrated and happy.

But they aren’t just dog-friendly; they’re dog-centric.

“It’s my favorite time of day, when someone brings a dog in,” said Lisa Hail, front of house manager at Trailbreaker Cider.

Having a large, grassy and dog-friendly space was a big deal for the owners when they were creating their outdoor area, Hail noted.

“Everyone who works here is a dog lover,” she said.

Until June, the cidery had its own mascot, Cooper. The black Labrador retriever held many positions at Trailbreaker, according to the Trailbreaker Facebook page: quality control, affection connoisseur, employee support and special consultant.

The patio at Vantage Point Brewing deserves to share top billing for the region.

With the brewery and restaurant space set well back from East Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive, it boasts a massive grassy lawn and super chill atmosphere and although the area is in open sun for most of the day, it has large umbrellas for shade.

The Valley

TRAILBREAKER

As if we haven’t sung enough praises for Trailbreaker, there’s one more thing you need to know. Trailbreaker has a self-serve style for ordering and food pickup. However, if you’re dining alone – but for your dog, because you’re never alone if you’re canine-centric – Hail will make sure she sees you and serves you in person on the patio. She’s happy to do it, of course, since she’ll steal some lovin’ from your dog.

Drink of choice: Blueberry Sage with a splash of Dry and Crisp

In person: 2204 N. Madson Road, Liberty Lake

Online: trailbreakercider.com

SNOW EATER

How many other locations have a menu for your dog? That’s how Snow Eater takes “dog-friendly” to a whole ‘nother level. There’s “Dog Beer,” which is a mini snifter filled with whipped cream and topped with bone broth, and the signature chewcuterie board. For the humans, Snow Eater has one of the best Reubens in the Valley.

Drink of choice: Sunrise Park Hazy IPA

In person: 2325 N. McKinzie Lane, Liberty Lake

Online: snoweaterbrewingcompany.com

CRAFT & GATHER

Knowing owner Darrin Sander and his partner Jacquelin are proud pawrents to good boy Lincoln, there’s no way Craft & Gather wouldn’t have a dog-friendly patio. There is one stipulation, though: Dogs aren’t permitted on the grassy lawn. That’s reserved for cornhole fun for humans and their littles. Make it up to your dog by sharing the bacon fat popcorn with him.

Drink of choice: Espresso martini

In person: 4403 S. Dishman Mica Road

Online: craftandgather.com

BADASS BACKYARD BREWING

OK, this one might be a weird add in a list of dog-friendly patios. There is no patio, since it’s set in a strip mall just south of Millwood. Maybe I just wanted to be able to get the word “badass” into a story. This brewery is a great escape from the hot summer sun and dogs are allowed inside, since no food is served. Your visit even comes equipped with a bone-shaped wicker basket full of toys.

Drink of choice: West Coast IPA

In person: 1415 N. Argonne Road

Online: badassbackyardbrewing.com

Idaho

VANTAGE POINT BREWING

A couple more notes about Vantage Point? This is your go-to spot for an evening sammy and beer with your best fur friend when the nights start to cool off. The fire pit is such a cool addition to this patio space and no doubt diners and dogs have to snag a spot early. The Reuben is one of the most popular items. It was dropped from the menu last year but management faced a firestorm from regulars and brought it back. It is stacked with enough corned beef that if a few slices fall to the ground for your dog, you’ll still have a good meal.

Drink of choice: Westie IPA

In person: 208 E. Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive, Coeur d’Alene

Online: vantagepointbrewing.com

POST FALLS BREWING

This is our favorite spot to stop for a cold one after a hike at Post Falls Community Forest. The picnic tables are adjacent to a lovely grassy area for your pups to have a soft landing spot. The brewery doesn’t serve food but there’s a pizza truck in the parking lot if you’re hungry. Don’t forget to grab a PFB bandana so your dog can make a fashion statement.

Drink of choice: Stoney MacGuyver IPA

In person: 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls

Online: postfallsbrewing.com

REPUBLIC KITCHEN + TAPHOUSE

Your dog won’t much care about the history of Republic Kitchen in Post Falls but you might. The building – the Samuel and Ann Young house – is on the National Register of Historic Places. Converted into a restaurant, a big patio was added and though it doesn’t get direct sun through the day, there are large sun sails to add shade for the summer. The Belly Snacks – crispy fried pork belly – is great to share with your dog. Just don’t dip it in the chile mayo for her. For you? Absolutely!

Drink of choice: Strange Brew

In person: 120 E. Fourth St., Post Falls

Online: eatgoodgroup.com/republic-kitchen-tap-house

PARAGON BREWING

“We all have dogs, everyone who works here,” said Danielle Shanley, who is the brew pub’s longest-running staffer. Full of personality, she doesn’t hesitate to crouch down and give big loves to every floof who visits the Paragon patio. The restaurant is running a summer menu of sandwiches and salads, because the building is “really old” and the circuits can’t handle the extreme outdoor temperatures. Not a single customer has complained, Shanley said. Try the Banh Mi and thank me later.

Drink of choice: Switch Gulch Mocha Stout

In person: 5785 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene

Online: paragonbrewing.com

DAFT BADGER

The big advantage of Daft Badger? The year-round patio that’s covered and heated, so it’s dog-friendly 365 days a year. We also have to mention the huckleberry BBQ bacon that’s finished in the house-brewed stout. It serves as a fantastic shareable with your pup BUT do not sneak your dog onto your lap. Daft Badger has some strict rules about our fur buddies accessing the table tops. That, however, can be problematic if you have a Great Dane or another extra large breed.

Drink of choice: Blood Orange IPA

In person: 1710 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene

Online: daftbadgerbrewingcda.com