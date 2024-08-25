Gavin Conticello late two-run homer dooms Spokane Indians in 5-4 loss to Hillsboro

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Gavin Conticello hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth and the Spokane Indians lost to the Hillsboro Hops 5-4 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Ron Tonkin Field on Sunday.

The first-half champion Indians (33-21) split the series with the Hops (26-28).

With the score tied, Indians first baseman Jose Cordova was hit by a pitch leading off the eighth and he stole second base. With two out, GJ Hill was intentionally walked to face Jesus Bugarin, who promptly lined a single down the right field line for an RBI double and a 4-3 lead.

The lead didn’t last long. With a runner on in the bottom half, Conticello crushed a 3-1 offering from reliever Cade Denton into the Hops bullpen in right center field to put the Hops up 5-4.

The Indians put two on with two out in the ninth against Hillsboro closer Alfred Morillo, but Bryant Betancourt bounced to first to end the game.

It was all Indians early.

Hill and Cole Carrigg singled in the third and both moved up a base on a wild pitch. Dyan Jorge hit a medium fly ball to right and Hill just beat the throw to score the game’s first run.

They rallied for two runs in the fifth. With one down, Bugarin singled and stole second. Jorge singled to put runners at the corners, then the pair pulled off a double steal with Bugarin scoring on the play. Charlie Condon followed with a single and Jorge scored from second to make it 3-0.

Indians starter Albert Pacheco cruised through five innings, but gave up four consecutive singles and a groundout to start the sixth to tie it 3-3.

Pacheco allowed seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts over 52/3 innings.

Spokane loaded the bases with one down in the seventh, but league MVP and triple crown candidate Kyle Karros bounced into a 5-4-3 double play to end the burgeoning rally.

The Indians start a six-game home series against Tri-City at Avista Stadium on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.