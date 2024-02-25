The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington
State basketball: Matchups set for 26 area teams, including 9 from Greater Spokane League, at state venues

Mead guard Teryn Gardner kisses the Greater Spokane League girls basketball trophy after beating Gonzaga Prep on Feb. 2, 2024. (James Snook/For The Spokesman-Review)
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

High school basketball teams from across Washington will descend on the three state venues starting with the elimination “Round of 12” on Wednesday at Tacoma Dome (4A/3A), Yakima Valley SunDome (2A/1A) and Spokane Arena (2B/1B). There are 26 teams – 13 boys and 13 girls – from the Spokane area still vying for a state title.

Here are the first state matchups for all the area teams. All Wednesday games are elimination games; all Thursday games are quarterfinals.

Boys

4A: (3) Gonzaga Prep vs TBD, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

3A: (6) Mt. Spokane vs TBD, Thursday 12:15 p.m.; (8) North Central vs TBD, Thursday 10:30 a.m.

2A: (7) Rogers vs (10) Sammamish, Wednesday 5:30 p.m.; (9) Pullman vs (8) Prosser, Wednesday 9 p.m.

1A: (4) Freeman vs (13) Sultan, Wednesday 12:15 p.m.; (11) Riverside vs (6) Royal, Wednesday 9 a.m.

2B: (3) Colfax vs TBD, Thursday 7:15 p.m.; (7) St. George’s vs (10) Adna, Wednesday 5:30 p.m.; (9) Northwest Christian vs (8) Chief Leschi, Wednesday 9 p.m.

1B: (2) Wellpinit vs TBD, 2 p.m.; (6) Cusick vs (11) Muckleshoot Tribal, Wednesday 9 a.m.; (12) Oakesdale vs (5) Neah Bay, Wednesday 12:15 p.m.

Girls

4A: (8) Gonzaga Prep vs (9) Lake Stevens, Wednesday 2 p.m.

3A: (1) Mead vs TBD, Thursday 5:30 p.m.

2A: (5) Clarkston vs (12) Enumclaw, Wednesday 12:15 p.m.; (14) West Valley vs (3) W.F. West, Wednesday 9 a.m.

1A: (2) Deer Park vs TBD, Thursday 9 a.m.; (6) Lakeside vs (11) Montesano, Wednesday 3:45 p.m.

2B: (4) Colfax vs TBD, Thursday 9 a.m.; (10) Davenport vs (2) Warden, Wednesday 10:30 a.m.

1B: (5) Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs (12) Garfield-Palouse, Wednesday 7:15 p.m.; (6) Oakesdale vs (11) Lummi Nation, Wednesday 3:45 p.m.; (7) Wilbur-Creston-Keller vs (10) Mossyrock, Wednesday 5:30 p.m.; (8) Curlew vs (9) Sunnyside Christian; Wednesday 9 p.m.