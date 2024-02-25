State basketball: Matchups set for 26 area teams, including 9 from Greater Spokane League, at state venues

1B girls: Lummi/Oakesdale vs (4) Crosspoint, 3:45 p.m.; Mossyrock/WCK vs (1) Neah Bay, 5:30; GarPal/ACH vs (3) Watersville/Mansfield, 7:15; SSC/Curlew vs (2) Mount Vernon Christian, 9.

1B boys: Muckleshoot/Cusick vs (4) DeSales, 9 a.m.; SCCS/Mossyrock vs (1) Lummi Nation, 10:30; Oakesdale/Neah Bay vs (3) Moses Lake Christian, 12:15 p.m.; Columbia Adv/Naselle vs (2) Wellpinit, 2.

2B girls: Cle Elum/Okanogan vs (4) Colfax, 9 a.m.; Davenport/Warden vs (8) Mabton, 10:30; Toutle/Rainier vs (6) Adna, 12:15 p.m.; Tonasket/Napavine vs (7) Brewster, 2.

Thursday 2B boys: Tonasket/Toutle Lake vs (4) Lake Roosevelt, 3:45 p.m.; Adna/St. George’s vs (1) Columbia (Burbank), 5:30; Wahkiakum/TCP vs (3) Colfax, 7:15; NWC/Chief Leschi vs (2) Napavine, 9.

1B girls: (11) Lummi Nation vs (6) Oakesdale, 3:45 p.m.; (10) Mossyrock vs (7) Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 5:30; (12) Garfield-Palouse vs (5) Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 7:15; (9) Sunnyside Christian vs (8) Curlew, 9.

1B boys: (11) Muckleshoot Tribal vs (6) Cusick, 9 a.m.; (15) Summit Classical vs (7) Mossyrock, 10:30; (12) Oakesdale vs (5) Neah Bay, 12:15 p.m.; (16) Columbia Adventist vs (8) Naselle, 2.

2B girls: (11) Cle Elum-Roslyn vs (3) Okanogan, 9 a.m.; (10) Davenport vs (2) Warden, 10:30; (12) Toutle Lake vs (5) Rainier, 12:15 p.m.; (9) Tonasket vs (1) Napavine, 2.

Wednesday 2B boys: (14) Tonasket vs (6) Toutle Lake, 3:45 p.m.; (10) Adna vs (7) St. George’s, 5:30; (12) Wahkiakum vs (5) Tri-Cities Prep, 7:15; (9) Northwest Christian vs (8) Chief Leschi, 9.

High school basketball teams from across Washington will descend on the three state venues starting with the elimination “Round of 12” on Wednesday at Tacoma Dome (4A/3A), Yakima Valley SunDome (2A/1A) and Spokane Arena (2B/1B). There are 26 teams – 13 boys and 13 girls – from the Spokane area still vying for a state title.

Here are the first state matchups for all the area teams. All Wednesday games are elimination games; all Thursday games are quarterfinals.

Boys

4A: (3) Gonzaga Prep vs TBD, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

3A: (6) Mt. Spokane vs TBD, Thursday 12:15 p.m.; (8) North Central vs TBD, Thursday 10:30 a.m.

2A: (7) Rogers vs (10) Sammamish, Wednesday 5:30 p.m.; (9) Pullman vs (8) Prosser, Wednesday 9 p.m.

1A: (4) Freeman vs (13) Sultan, Wednesday 12:15 p.m.; (11) Riverside vs (6) Royal, Wednesday 9 a.m.

2B: (3) Colfax vs TBD, Thursday 7:15 p.m.; (7) St. George’s vs (10) Adna, Wednesday 5:30 p.m.; (9) Northwest Christian vs (8) Chief Leschi, Wednesday 9 p.m.

1B: (2) Wellpinit vs TBD, 2 p.m.; (6) Cusick vs (11) Muckleshoot Tribal, Wednesday 9 a.m.; (12) Oakesdale vs (5) Neah Bay, Wednesday 12:15 p.m.

Girls

4A: (8) Gonzaga Prep vs (9) Lake Stevens, Wednesday 2 p.m.

3A: (1) Mead vs TBD, Thursday 5:30 p.m.

2A: (5) Clarkston vs (12) Enumclaw, Wednesday 12:15 p.m.; (14) West Valley vs (3) W.F. West, Wednesday 9 a.m.

1A: (2) Deer Park vs TBD, Thursday 9 a.m.; (6) Lakeside vs (11) Montesano, Wednesday 3:45 p.m.

2B: (4) Colfax vs TBD, Thursday 9 a.m.; (10) Davenport vs (2) Warden, Wednesday 10:30 a.m.

1B: (5) Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs (12) Garfield-Palouse, Wednesday 7:15 p.m.; (6) Oakesdale vs (11) Lummi Nation, Wednesday 3:45 p.m.; (7) Wilbur-Creston-Keller vs (10) Mossyrock, Wednesday 5:30 p.m.; (8) Curlew vs (9) Sunnyside Christian; Wednesday 9 p.m.