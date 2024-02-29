Two generations of comedy slated for Knitting Factory courtesy of Wolf Pack

It’s not uncommon for comics to joke about their children. Josh Wolf started riffing about his three children a generation ago.

However, it is uncommon for an emerging stand-up to open for their father. Jacob Wolf is the warm-up act for his father when the tandem perform Thursday at the sold-out Knitting Factory, which is part of the aptly titled “Bring Your Kid to Work” tour.

“There is no other comic that’s out on the road, who is performing with their son on the same bill,” Wolf said, calling from Los Angeles. “I love traveling with my son. He does his 10 minutes each night and I do my set and I couldn’t be more pleased.”

The Wolf Pack was born in March 2023.

“He wasn’t sure he wanted to do this, but I had him go up onstage in Austin last year and he crushed it,” Wolf said. “We continued doing shows together and Q&As after shows.

“It’s just been amazing. He has kept it going.”

Jacob Wolf, 27, grew up in the world of comedy. Josh Wolf, 54, has pushed the envelope with amusing stories about his family since Jacob was born. When the Boston native isn’t performing, Wolf is writing for television shows. “Yes, Dear,” “Cuts” and “All of Us” are some of the staff gigs Wolf has had during his 30-plus year career.

“Whenever they want a white dude to write on a Black show, I was the guy they called,” Wolf said. “It was pretty cool being part of those Black shows since I learned a lot and I had such a great experience.”

As much as Wolf enjoys writing sitcom scripts, he would rather do stand-up.

“If I can be onstage everyday then I’m happy,” Wolf said. “I’m passionate about performing and telling stories about my life.”

Wolf, who moved to Seattle as a teenager, was a huge fan of Bill Cosby and Sam Kinison.

“Those guys were as good as it gets,” Wolf said.

When Wolf isn’t performing or writing, he’s in the gym.

“I’m a fitness freak,” Wolf said. “The place where I relax is where I work out. I love pushing the limits physically and just hanging out with my wife.”

Wolf recently recorded a special, which has yet to be named and it’s unclear where it will air. “I’m excited about that but even more excited about performing this new set,” Wolf said.

The new material Wolf will render at the Knitting Factory will be completely different than what Wolf performed in December 2022 at the Spokane Comedy Club.

“None of what is on the special will be part of my set in Spokane,” Wolf said. “It’s all fresh stuff.”

Wolf, who was a frequent panelist on E! Entertainment’s “Chelsea Lately,” couldn’t be more pleased making the jump from packed clubs to sold-out theaters with his son as part of the bill.

“It’s the best right now,” Wolf said. “I love the situation. I have no complaints.”