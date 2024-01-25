Suspected drunk driver slams into Spokane Valley police car, injuring deputy

A Spokane Valley police car was damaged Wednesday night after a suspected drunken driver slammed into it while it was blocking Broadway Avenue for a separate crash investigation. (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

A sheriff’s deputy was injured when a suspected drunken driver slammed into a patrol car that was blocking the road and had its emergency lights activated for a separate crash that seriously injured a pedestrian.

The driver, whose blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit, then threatened to kill deputies, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Jones, 63, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of DUI and intimidating a public servant.

In the pedestrian crash, Spokane Valley deputies responded shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a reported injured woman on East Broadway Avenue, between North Fancher Road and North Havana Street, deputies said.

Deputies located the woman lying on the ground in the eastbound lane of Broadway. Spokane Valley Fire Department personnel provided medical aid before she was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Traffic Unit investigators were called to the scene for what appeared to be a hit-and-run crash.

At about 9:35 p.m., Jones was driving a Saturn Vue east on Broadway and crashed into the passenger side of a patrol car, which had its emergency lights activated and was blocking the road for the crash investigation, according to deputies.

One deputy estimated Vue was traveling about 60 mph before the crash.

Jones and the deputy, identified in court documents as Tim Clanin, were provided medical aid. Clanin has since been released from the hospital.

Deputies noted a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Jones, a felon with prior DUI convictions from more than 10 years ago, the sheriff’s office said.

A breath sample showed his blood alcohol level at 0.19 and 0.17, over the legal limit of 0.08.

Jones repeatedly asked what had happened, and when told he had just crashed into a patrol car, said there wasn’t anyone in front of him, the sheriff’s office said. Jones denied drinking alcohol but allegedly exhibited signs of intoxication, including a lack of balance.

Deputies said Jones was angry during the incident, addressing deputies with profanity and providing rambling statements.

At one point, he asked again what he hit. When he was told a cop car, Jones replied, “Good. I hope he (expletive) dies.”

Jones also threatened to kill deputies and demanded they follow his commands, deputies said.

The damage to the patrol car was estimated at about $35,000.

Jones made his first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court and is scheduled for an arraignment Feb. 6. He remained in jail Thursday night.

As for the pedestrian crash, investigators are trying to identify the driver and vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to have been traveling east on Broadway and will likely have front-end damage and possible damage to the windshield.

Businesses between Fancher and Havana with cameras that capture traffic on Broadway are asked to review their footage from around 8 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can help identify a suspect is urged to call Detective Jeffrey Welton at (509) 477-3237 and reference No. 10011632.