A Grip on Sports: If you can only watch three things this weekend, can we suggest the three M’s games?

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We were not sure Friday would ever come this week. It was a long, winding road to the weekend, that’s for sure. But here we are. What’s on the agenda? For today, at least, something new.

•••••••

• Instead of listing just about every sports-related event that is on your television this weekend, we have decided to play the role of critic. And recommend three can’t-miss broadcasts.

You know. Three events you should plan your day around. Simple and easy.

Here we go: The Astros visit the Mariners this weekend. Seattle is one game ahead in the American League West standings. And, yes, hated Houston is in second. Three games. Three broadcasts you shouldn’t miss. Friday (7:10 p.m.), Saturday (6:40) and Sunday (1:10), all on Root.

Why Apple TV or Fox or ESPN didn’t pick up one of the games is a mystery, but it certainly simplifies our lives, right? Don’t miss any of the action.

• Surprisingly, when the Mariners announced their rotation Thursday for the Astros series we learned Bryan Woo will start Sunday. Luis Castillo goes tonight, George Kirby tomorrow and then Woo. Notice anyone missing? Yep, All-Star Logan Gilbert, the team’s best and nominal ace, isn’t scheduled to start in the team’s most important series of the season.

The reason given is the club wants to make sure Woo, who has been dealing with health issues, stays on something of a regular schedule. At some point, however, the long-term has to become subservient to the present, doesn’t it?

• After that little detour through our favorite stomping grounds, Mismanagmentville, let’s return to our usual Friday commute. You didn’t think we were only going to pass along the M’s starting times and network and call it good, did you? We’re counting the series as one event, not three. The St. Rita’s nuns would appreciate the gesture, we’re pretty sure.

The other two events not to be missed? Well, we are watching one as we type. How could we miss Tiger Woods’ final British Open round. Of the year, sure. And, as he’s 14-over par, maybe his last ever – though knowing his sense of history, he’ll finish out at St. Andrews, and walk over the Swilcan Bridge, stop, look around and let photographs catch the moment for posterity.

As the Open doesn’t return to golf’s birthplace until at least 2027 – unlike the USGA, the Royal and Ancient doesn’t announce their sites usually more than three years in advance – we have to wonder if Tiger will take a hiatus until then.

But back to this weekend. The final two rounds of the year’s last golf major will be on NBC, starting at 4 a.m. each morning. USA has early (or late, if you have been out) coverage starting at 2 a.m. on Saturday and 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The last of the weekend trinity? Let’s pencil in the WNBA All-Star Game, shall we? ABC will broadcast the matchup between the U.S. Olympic team and the league’s remaining stars, including Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese – on the same side for once. We’re guessing the game will draw its largest TV audience ever. The broadcast begins at 5:30 Saturday night.

• Our last few words have been saved for another troubling trend in college athletics. Nothing as major as nearly everyone in college basketball and football transferring for huge NIL deals. But another kick in the backside for anyone who values the tradition of a student-led home-court advantage.

Gonzaga and UCLA announced yesterday the sites for their upcoming two-game hoop series. This Dec. 28, the two West Coast powerhouses, one with 60 years of wearing that moniker, the other 25, will meet at the newest Los Angeles palace, the Intuit Dome. On Dec. 13, 2025, the Bruins will head north and the game will be in Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. Neither is, of course, on campus.

Intellectually, we understand the decision. Such matchups can make a lot more money in bigger venues. But emotionally, we hate the loss of Pauley Pavilion and McCarthey, two home courts with reputations, for the series. And we hate the fact GU’s Spokane season-ticket holders, who have just been told to expect a “keep-up-with-the-Jones-inspired” cost bump, will be aced out. Or at least have to travel across the state to watch.

It’s all part of the new world. We get it. Accept it. But we don’t have to like it.

•••

WSU: The Cougars’ two NBA Summer League standouts, Isaac Jones and Jaylen Wells, had great days Thursday. Theo Lawson kept tabs on the action and has this coverage. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner breaks down how the bowl selection process will work in the Mercury News. The story covers the on-going and soon-to-be-gone Pac-12 schools. … The Oregonian’s numbers countdown continues, with No. 44 for Oregon State and Oregon. … Of course, Oregon has a new uniform to showcase. … Washington’s recruiting rolls on.

Gonzaga: We mentioned the UCLA series schedule above – and linked Jim Meehan’s story, which we do again here. … Theo takes care of the recruiting coverage for the day, sharing the news the Zags will bring in Kingston Flemings, a five-star-rated point guard in the 2025 class, for a visit during Kraziness in the Kennel.

EWU: The Eagles released their upcoming men’s basketball schedule Thursday. The main highlight? Eastern and Washington State, coached by David Riley of course, will meet in the Arena on Nov. 21. Dan Thompson has more in this story. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, we can pass along stories on the basketball schedules from Montana and Montana State, Northern Colorado and Weber State. … Idaho State’s defense has to be better this football season for the season to be better.

Idaho: The Big Sky will induct its 2024 Hall of Fame class Saturday night in Spokane. The Vandals will be represented by Orlando Lightfoot, who had one of his best games for UI in the city, scoring 50 points against the Zags in the old Kennel. It is still the school record. Peter Harriman has more in this story.

Chiefs: No one has won WHL games at a higher clip than Brad Lauer. His .742 winning percentage in four years is the best in history. He’ll try to keep that record next season as the newest Spokane head coach. The team announced his hire Thursday.

Velocity: If Spokane wants to advance in the USL Jägermeister Cup, it has to win tonight’s matchup (8) in California against Central Valley Fuego FC. Justin Reed has a preview of the contest.

Seahawks: The Hawks put a number of players on injury lists before training camp opens next Wednesday. Those players include starting right tackle Abraham Lucas from Washington State. He’s coming off knee surgery. … Bob Condotta’s roster countdown continues with Nos. 45-through-31.

Mariners: The M’s need to make a deal. Maybe do more than just that. But another bat or two is a must. Who might they target before the end-of-month deadline? … What a great start to an exciting second half of the season.

Sounders: The franchise named a new front-office executive for the combined operation with the Reign.

Reign: Key players will be missing for the weekend’s home match vs. Utah.

Storm: The All-Star format means teammates will face each other.

Golf: It’s going to be warm, really warm, at Indian Canyon this weekend. But maybe not as hot as the scores those competing in the 37th Rosauers Open Invitational. Jim Meehan has a preview of Spokane’s top summer tournament. … It wasn’t that hot in Scotland, as the British Open’s second round rolled on. Neither were the scores, though Thursday’s first round included a couple of great ones.

•••

• We didn’t have a lot of time this morning. Had to be done early. But we covered all the important stuff. At least we think so. We’re not sure the global software glitch didn’t hit us too. Maybe we can blame any mistakes on it. Until later …