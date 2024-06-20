Spokane Indians get team effort in 9-3 win over Eugene to end NWL first half

The Spokane Indians pounded out 15 hits, getting contributions up and down the lineup, and beat the Eugene Emeralds 9-3 in the final game of the Northwest League first half at Avista Stadium on Thursday.

Kyle Karros led the hit parade with three, pacing five players with multi-hit games. All nine starters had at least one hit.

Indians starter Sean Sullivan turned in another terrific outing. The 21-year-old lefty went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits, striking out four and walking one. He was lifted after just 67 pitches, 47 for strikes.

Spokane (38-26) broke the ice in the second inning, with consecutive singles by Jesus Ordonez, Jean Perez and GJ Hill to score a run. A passed ball allowed Perez to scamper home with the second run of the inning.

Eugene (33-32) answered in the third as Zach Morgan led off with a double and scored on Rodolfo Nolasco’s single. The Emeralds tied it in the fourth on Diego Velasquez’s double and Matt Higgins’ RBI single.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth. With two down and a runner at first, Ordonez walked and Jean Perez lined a single to center, which was bobbled by center fielder Turner Hill on the pickup. Jesus Bugarin scored easily to break the tie, but Ordonez was thrown out at home to end the inning.

The lead didn’t last long as Quinn McDaniel homered to lead off the seventh.

The Indians loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half. Juan Guerrero hit a grounder right at the second baseman, but McDaniel booted it and all hands were safe.

The next batter, Bryant Betancourt, laced a double into the right-field corner to bring around two and make it 6-3.

Jose Cordova knocked in another run on a sacrifice fly, then Bugarin doubled to the right-center gap to drive in the fifth run of the inning.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Big leaguer: Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez, a 2021 MLB All-Star, is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for the Indians on Saturday. The 29-year-old right-hander owns a career record of 65-56 in eight big league seasons with the Rockies.