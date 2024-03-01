Spokane Chiefs let lead slip, hold on for 5-4 OT win over Prince George

From staff reports

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Spokane Chiefs seemed to have things under control Friday night. That was, until their lead unraveled quickly.

The Chiefs regrouped for a 5-4 overtime win over the Prince George Cougars, after letting a three-goal lead slip in the third period.

Brayden Crampton scored the winning goal for the Chiefs (25-28-4-1).

Prince George (40-15-1-3) took an early lead midway through the first period when Zac Funk opened the scoring for the Cougars.

The Chiefs answered right back with three goals in 10 minutes by Chase Harrington, Ty Cheveldayoff and Saige Weinstein, respectively.

Spokane’s Shea Van Olm scored his 19th goal of the season in the second period to give the Chiefs a 4-1 lead.

Funk, Viliam Kmec and Hunter Laing scored third-period goals in less than a six-minute span for the Cougars.