Psychedelic Spokane church working toward legal immunity to consume ayahuasca, a sacred tea considered both a powerful mood stabilizer and a risky experiment

Connor Mize is the local leader of the Church of Gaia, a religious organization that consumes ayahuasca, a psychedelic tea, as sacrament. His followers are waiting to perform their mind-altering ceremonies on U.S. soil until the DEA gives them legal immunity. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

As early as this spring, the federal government could allow members of a Spokane religious congregation to lay on the grassy floor of a nondescript building to consume their sacrament – a hallucinogenic tea from South America known as ayahuasca.

The tea is bitter and thick. Brewed from two Amazonian plants, ayahuasca can more closely be described as a watery sludge than a tea.

The drink has been consumed by tribes in South America for thousands of years but is illegal in the U.S., though the government has largely looked the other way as these groups, which consider themselves churches, host ceremonies where it’s consumed en masse.

“I’m willing to bet there are folks who have connections to psychedelic churches in every county in this country,” said Pat Donahue, a self-proclaimed psychedelic lawyer from Spokane.

They argue that possessing and consuming psychoactive substances is intrinsic to their religious virtues and thus protected under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The Church of Gaia in Spokane is among those to use it as a religious sacrament. They believe the drink helps them connect with Gaia, a Greek mythological goddess once considered to be the ancestral mother to all life.

The Spokane denomination doesn’t want to operate in a legal gray area like other psychedelic churches, so they say their practices are on hold until they get clearance.

Church leader Connor Mize and Donahue have been working with drug enforcement agents for months. If their efforts are successful, and the Drug Enforcement Administration hands Mize an exemption from drug laws, they will be the first church in the country to get it.

But ayahuasca’s effects on the human brain are still scarcely understood by scientists.

“We’re just beginning to study it to see what’s going on, neuro network-wise,” said Dr. Sarah Bliss Matousek, a lecturer of Public Health at Gonzaga University. “We used to think that the brain just can’t change. But in the weeks and even months post-application, it’s actually causing some changes and new connections to form.”

In the meantime, debate continues over its potential harm and benefits – and the religious freedom implications of making it legal.

“As they continue to get sued and face adverse rulings in federal court, I think there’s increased pressure for them to figure this out,” Donahue said of the DEA.

What it’s like to drink ayahuasca

If the Church of Gaia wins approval, their plan would be for up to 10 members at a time to participate in the ceremonies. The group would sit around an altar on the grassy floor of a small, circular building. Many of them would see hallucinations and hear mysterious noises that are only audible to them. After some time, they may begin to feel like they don’t exist. Known as ego death, the experience is as though a person has dissolved from the environment they were once in.

“As far as I’ve been told, it’s very unpleasant,” Matousek said . “Most people puke. It causes (gastrointestinal) distress, and people describe ego death, where you sort of lose yourself. I think, for some people, that would be really scary.”

For around five hours, participants would feel the effects of the psychoactive tea. During that time, numerous facilitators would play music, sing and do what they can to foster a welcoming environment. They would also be there for safety purposes, to ensure no one aspirates or, when it’s warranted, to help members to a toilet.

After the vomiting, headache and stomach pains, members may feel at peace. If all goes according to plan, they will find what they’re looking for: a spiritual connection with themselves, their religious community and their deity.

But no such ceremonies have been held, and no church members have been spiritually awakened, Mize said.

Not all churches are following the government’s rules, though. There are many other organizations that hold psychedelic ceremonies all over the country.

Donahue, a Spokane-based attorney, represents almost a dozen churches across the U.S. One of them, Zide Door Church of Entheogenic Plants, an Oakland church that’s sacrament is psychoactive mushrooms, claims to have more than 100,000 followers.

Though the Controlled Substance Act threatens to take away their drug ceremonies, members of these churches generally don’t have to worry about facing drug charges.

“It’s hard to fathom,” Donahue said jokingly. “But it’s likely not a priority of the DEA to become the arbiter of sincere spiritual practice.”

Though their sacraments are illegal, their practices that have been performed for millennia should be considered protected religious activities under the U.S. Constitution, some argue.

Gaia leaders want the federal government to give them explicit freedom to possess, consume and even brew their sacrament – and they’re making progress.

Donahue predicts this will occur as early as the spring.

Legal implications

Three churches in the country already may lawfully possess and consume ayahuasca. Each of them earned their exemption from drug laws by suing the DEA.

They were granted legality by the U.S. Supreme Court, which found that the government was in violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

In the wake of its losses in court and as more churches sue, the DEA said it would offer them a different option. Instead of suing the government into submission, churches can voluntarily petition for a “DEA Certificate of Registration” which, if obtained, would exempt them from the Controlled Substances Act.

Donahue represents almost a dozen churches across the nation that hope to be registered with the DEA, he said.

But since 2009, when the DEA first introduced the petition process, no churches in the country have earned an exemption.

“The Church of Gaia stands to be the first ever in the country to be granted an exemption from the Controlled Substance Act without suing the government,” Donahue said.

A DEA spokesperson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the church’s efforts to get legal clearance.

The Church of Gaia began the novel process in the fall of 2022. Then in February 2023, the unprecedented occurred – they willingly opened their doors to government agents.

Called a “pre-registration site inspection,” the monumental meeting is symbolic of a new relationship forming between psychedelic churches and the federal government; one that has been “amicable” and built on mutual “respect and trust,” Donahue said.

The attorney withheld information regarding the location of the Spokane congregation.

He said a relationship with the government could allow the Church of Gaia to not only possess and consume psychedelic tea, but to go a step further.

“We want to control the entire process,” Mize said. “We want to brew our own sacrament.”

Born and raised in Spokane, Mize has spent months studying under the Shipibo-Conibo people, a Peruvian tribe that has consumed ayahuasca tea for millennia. They taught him the methods of their ancient practice.

“From what I’ve learned working with the Shipibo people, you brew your own sacrament. That’s what you pour for your people,” Mize said. “There’s singing. There’s intention. There’s things that need to be done to make sure that it is made correctly and that plants have been harvested with any semblance of respect for the jungle.”

Ayahuasca consists of two vital ingredients: the leaf of one plant and the bark of another.

Currently, there are no churches in the United States with the proper import permits that would allow them to brew their own tea, Donahue said.

‘A great tool’?

Those who consume ayahuasca report many different experiences – but, thanks to the gastrointestinal and immediate psychological symptoms, rarely is it described as fun.

Still, some see promise for the treatment of stubborn mental illnesses and mood disorders.

Matousek holds a doctorate in neurobiology and anatomy from the University of Rochester and a masters of public health from Boston University.

Since 2005, she has researched psychoactive substances and their effect on the brain, especially for those with mental illness.

“It’s well-proven these compounds have therapeutic benefits,” Matousek said. “Ayahuasca has been shown in studies to reduce anxiety, depression, and PTSD.”

To understand ayahuasca, Matousek said it is important to “demystify” the substance, starting with its predominant psychoactive component, dimethyltryptamine. It’s more simply known as “DMT.”

“Societally, it will help people to understand that DMT is not like LSD. It wasn’t created in a lab,” she said. “Something that is really cool about it is it’s endogenous, meaning it’s actually naturally produced in humans and mammals.”

DMT also is known to exist in numerous plants around the world and also the venomous secretions from the skin of a toad that dwells in the Sonoran Desert.

If consumed orally, the compound is quickly broken down in the digestive tract, so for it to reach the brain, it must be combined with protective additives.

These essential compounds are monoamine oxidase inhibitors, or MAOIs.

Thus, the two predominant ingredients of ayahuasca are the stems and bark of the Banisteriopsis caapi vine, which contains MAOIs, and leaves of the Psychotria viridis, a shrub that contains DMT.

Once it reaches the brain, the mind-altering compound behaves in a few ways.

“One of the coolest things about DMT is that it can bind to serotonin receptors,” Matousek said. “And it particularly seems to enjoy the serotonin 2A receptor, which is heavily clustered in the visual cortex, hence, visual hallucinations.”

Clinical studies have been conducted in which subjects are injected with DMT, then observed using neuroimaging equipment, she said.

Matousek said DMT can impact feelings of anxiety and depression of its users because it affects areas of the brain that have to do with mood, memory and self-perception.

This is supported by a 2018 study from the Journal of Psychopharmacology that surveyed 515 people that have used DMT. It found a majority of those diagnosed with psychiatric disorders reported improvements to their condition following its use, including post-traumatic stress disorder (79%), depression (77%) and anxiety (69%).

Familiar with the study, Matousek said results are compelling because they also found that DMT is not itself addictive and has few side effects.

Notably, it improved the condition of people with mental illness at a much higher rate than common medications known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs.

“For depression and anxiety, SSRIs are our first tools and they have legitimately saved lives, but they have a lot of really negative side effects,” she said. “And if you look at the research, they’re not super effective long term. They just aren’t. They’re a good tool, but there could be a great tool.”

Mize was aware of the potential negative effects of psychiatric medication when he began looking for a way to manage his persistent depression, he said.

This is what led him to walking into his first drug ceremony.

He declined to say where it took place, but after just his first ceremony, Mize felt his emotional state improve. And after his third ceremony, he experienced what he described as a “spiritual awakening.”

The psychedelic helped Mize’s mental state, but he said ayahuasca is effective for treating matters of the spirit rather than diagnosed mental illnesses because spiritual leaders are not equipped to diagnose and treat those.

Mize declined to describe his ayahuasca experiences with detail but mentioned the first ceremony he participated in was with around 100 people. He said this was an instance of the many churches prioritizing profit instead of safety.

“These places are holding ceremonies every weekend and charging people around $1,300. Do the math,” he said. “They’re making $450,000-plus a month. I want to know what changes they bring to the world with all those untaxed monies.”

At the massive gathering, Mize estimated there were only eight facilitators present.

“That’s not enough,” he said.

Safety measures

Mize said he intends to form his congregation into a religious nonprofit. His lawyer, Donahue, said the Internal Revenue Service will not grant this request until the Church of Gaia is registered with the DEA.

A nonprofit status will ensure church funds are used to cultivate a safe environment for ceremonies, Mize said.

The prevalence of unsafe church practices can be illustrated by the many reports of misconduct during ceremonies. They include many for sexual assault.

The Chacruna Institute for Psychedelic Plant Medicines, an organization that researches psychedelics, said in a publication that exact numbers are difficult to obtain since most cases never come to light.

“Nonetheless, the issue is common knowledge within the ayahuasca community,” the publication read. “This is especially harmful and shocking considering many women who drink ayahuasca are seeking healing for sexual traumas suffered in the past.”

Safety concerns don’t stop there.

According to the International Center for Ethnobotanical Education, Research, and Service, a psychedelic advocacy nonprofit, 58 people died around the world in or shortly after ayahuasca ceremonies between 2010 and 2022.

Reports do not specifically attribute ayahuasca as a cause of death. Oftentimes, participants ingested other substances or suffered complications from prior medical conditions.

Mize said medical professionals will not supervise Church of Gaia ceremonies but to avoid an accident, facilitators will complete medical training and medical equipment will be present.

He said this will help, “blend the Western standard of safety while preserving respect for the sacrament and its traditional use.”

Interviews also will be conducted by church leaders to ensure incoming members are fit for the congregation. Then a second round of interviews is required for a new member to earn the clearance to be a volunteer at a ceremony.

Members must apply to participate and undergo another round of interviews for each ceremony in which they wish to participate. They will be questioned about their intentions and medical fitness, Mize said.

“Mental health, where are you at? Have you ever been diagnosed with any mental illness of any kind? Do you have heart failure? Have you had a recent surgery? Do you have any serious illnesses, cardiovascular problems or a history of psychiatric disorders like schizophrenia? Are you on certain drugs and medications such as antidepressants that are contraindicated with ayahuasca,” he said.

“All of those things are important.”

Church of Gaia ceremonies will never exceed 10 participants, Mize said. Though the exact structure of the church is still being decided, ceremonies will occur based on the amount of approved applicants. He guesses this will be about once a month.

To best ensure safety, there will be adequate supervision, he said.

“At our ceremonies, there will always be two ceremonial leaders there to sing and lead the ceremony, and at least two facilitators, and then volunteers as well,” he said.

Doubts remain

Risks and benefits considered, Gonzaga neurobiologist Matousek is skeptical of psychedelic churches.

She emphasized that clinical and religious use of DMT are very different, but she is open to some good to come of the Church of Gaia, especially considering Spokane County’s prevalence of drug use.

“Our most significant public health concern in Spokane County is opioid-specific addiction,” she said. “It’s touching a lot of lives and families here.”

As part of the Journal of Psychopharmacology study, researchers surveyed participants who struggled with alcohol and drug addiction. It found 66% of the people with alcohol addiction and 60% of people with drug addiction reported an improvement in their condition after using DMT.

“They’re extremely effective for reducing drug and alcohol dependence,” Matousek said. “And in Spokane, that should be very exciting to anybody.”

But all things considered, she is “net-neutral” on whether she supports or denounces the psychedelic Spokane church because there can be lasting harm inflicted.

“There are published studies of people that have had years of negative effects of using psychedelics,” she said. “It’s not super common, but it definitely happens.”

She said there are potential upsides of ceremonial consumption of DMT. The environment where it is consumed plays a vital role in the experience of the people who are under its influence.

“Often in these ceremonies, people will describe a loss of the ego; you sort of lose yourself, then start to feel more connected to the people around you,” she said. “They sort of start to feel interconnected, and not just with the group, but with, like, this broader universe, if you will.”

Thus, leaders who have extensive experience in cultivating a welcoming community have potential to make a lasting positive impact on the lives of their followers.

“I stress that there is no way anyone should be doing anything like this without the supervision of someone who’s well-trained,” she said. “And well-trained in whatever respect. Either clinically or in a traditional way, to administer and create the safe environment around the ceremony.”

She warned that traditionally trained leaders may falsely claim to be a shaman but do not meet the “extremely rigorous and robust” eight- to 12-year process it takes to earn the title.

Those who are considering participating in an ayahuasca ceremony, she said, should research the organization, including the resumé of its leader, to examine the risks. And though it may elicit a sideways expression, she advised participants to discuss it with their doctor first.

Church leader Mize, who started his education over two years ago, does not claim to be a shaman, or a curandero as it is known to the Shipibo people. He doesn’t plan to be, either. He said even Shipibo leaders who have been studying for decades modestly rejected the title of curandero.

Still, he said he is committed to a lifetime of spiritual training.

“I go to Peru to learn the correct way,” he said. “I know I need to study and understand the entire complexity of how things are done by the people where it originated.”

What’s next?

If the Church of Gaia earns registration through the novel petition process, Mize would make a trip to Peru to work one-on-one with a curandero, with whom he hopes to study for years to come.

“Then I will be coming back here. And I will be training facilitators, making sure all of them are exactly what the church requires,” he said.

Also, back in the U.S., he would begin looking for a location to construct a new building to hold ceremonies, preferably in a wooded area, he said.

This would require another site inspection by the DEA.

Before he can hold full ceremonies, he wants to bring on four more ceremonial leaders with prior experience. He has already been in discussion with potential hires, he said.

Once on the team, Mize wants to get them fully trained in accordance with his teachings.

“We will begin with small ceremonies to make sure the facilitators know what they’re doing, the tools we use, and how best to take care of people,” he said. “We would also love to bring over some amazing Shipibo curanderos to have them there to sing and help us hold a beautiful ceremony.”

Only after a ceremonial space is constructed and his facilitators are adequately trained will he allow new members to participate in ceremonies.

In the event they unexpectedly are denied registration by the DEA, they will shift gears and do everything they can to stay in the Lilac City.

“Filing suit would be the move we would make,” he said. “I don’t want to move to Peru.

“I grew up here and so did my wife. Our kids grew up here and our parents are here. It only makes sense to help the community where you’re from, you know? And I think there’s a lot of people here that need some community.”