Family Owned: Keeping smiles bright is a family affair at Whittaker Family Dentistry

Whittaker Family Dentistry, from left, office manger Marsha Whittaker, Dr. Dan Whittaker, Dr. Earl Whittaker and Stephanie Berend, foreground, pose for a photo Tuesday at their clinic in Spokane. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Warm smiles run in the Whittaker family. And keeping smiles bright is the family business.

In 1940, Dr. W.P. Whittaker opened his dental practice downtown in the Paulsen Building, where he worked until 1978.

His son, Earl Whittaker, didn’t initially plan to follow his father’s footsteps.

“But I didn’t have a summer job, so I worked in his office as a dental assistant,” Earl recalled. “I’d always been interested in the sciences and working with my hands and helping people – it just clicked.”

His father passed away the year before he graduated from the University of Washington School of Dentistry, but in 1982, Earl opened his own practice at the Fidelity Building downtown. That’s where he met his wife, Marsha, the office manager at Whittaker Family Dentistry.

“She worked for me as a dental vassistant,” he said, smiling. “When you find a good dental assistant, you have to marry her.”

Twenty-eight years ago, they moved the practice to its current site, not far from the Spokane Arena. Their son, Dr. Dan Whittaker, and their daughter, Stephanie Berend, a dental hygienist, spent a lot of time in the office where they both now work.

“When I was in high school (at North Central), I used to come over and have lunch with them,” Dan recalled.

Stephanie nodded.

“I remember playing underneath Dad’s desk.”

She joined the practice 14 years ago.

Like his father, Dan attended dental school at UW and four years ago, returned to Spokane to work with his family. He brought a bonus with him – his wife, Taylor, is also a dentist. The couple has a 15-month-old son, so she’s currently on part-time status.

The siblings enjoy working together.

“It’s fun coming to work,” said Stephanie. “I’m eight years older. I changed his diapers! Dan and I have been buds since he was a baby.”

They share a love of running.

“My sister and I go on runs together and do Bloomsday together,” Dan said. “I’m trying to get her to do a triathlon.”

He describes his mom as the office MVP.

“She can do almost any job here.”

They count on her skills in dealing with insurance companies and managing the workflow, and said her history with their patients is an asset.

“You get to really know your patients,” Marsha said. “After 42 years, Earl and I see three and four generations.”

Currently, they care for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of some of W.P. Whittaker’s patients.

Marsha is quick to give credit to the other six employees who work with the family.

“We have several who’ve been with us 20 years or more.”

Much has changed since W.P. Whittaker launched his practice in 1940. Many dentists are business owners as well as health care providers, and the business is evolving.

“You need much more volume to meet the overhead,” explained Earl. “My dad had a two-chair office – we have five.”

Dan sees other changes afoot.

“Just like the medical field, more dentists are working for big multipractice DSOs (dental service organizations),” he said. “In my opinion, it’s valuable to see someone familiar, who sees you over time, who puts his name on the door.”

Earl agreed.

“Continuity of care is so important.”

He grew teary when speaking of the family legacy.

“I have such a sense of pride having my daughter and son treating patients who have been so loyal to me,” he said. “I know they’re going to be treated well.”

Working with his family has deepened Dan’s respect for his parents’ contribution to the community.

“You can’t really understand someone until you’ve walked in their shoes,” he said. “I have such appreciation for all they’ve accomplished. They’ve helped thousands of patients over the years.”

