Two drivers arrested after pedestrian woman killed on Highway 2

Two drivers were arrested in connection to a pedestrian crash that left a woman dead on Highway 2 near Airway Heights early Wednesday morning.

The woman was struck at about 2:30 a.m. somewhere between Flint and Spotted roads by a car driving east, then by a second car moments later, according to a news release from Spokane Police Department. The woman was declared dead at the scene.

Both cars initially left the scene, and police tracked down both drivers.

The highway was closed in both directions for more than five hours as police investigated.

Spokane police spokesperson Terry Preuninger said there is no indication the two drivers were related. Preuninger said it is not immediately clear whether the woman was walking at a crosswalk.

The two drivers were booked in Spokane County Jail Wednesday morning.

Marisa Jolly, 28, was charged with vehicular homicide and driving with a suspended license. Motie Charles Curtis was charged with a felony hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.

According to an affidavit by an investigating officer in Jolly’s case, the first vehicle left the woman lying injured, but still alive in the roadway.

Moments later, documents say Jolly hit the woman the second time, which resulted in fatal injuries.

Jolly was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla. She told the officer that it was very dark and she suddenly saw a person thrashing around, then her windshield shattered. She did not see the person until the crash occurred.

She briefly drove away, but called 911 and met with the officer nearby a short time later.

The officer observed signs of impairment in Jolly’s behavior and she failed several field sobriety tests, according to documents.

Jolly said she had four drinks throughout the evening and a few puffs of marijuana earlier in the day, but denied using other drugs.

At 3:24, she submitted to a breath test that resulted in a blood alcohol level of 0.022. The legal limit is 0.08.

She did not agree to take a drug test. The officer obtained a warrant to take a blood sample.