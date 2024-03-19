Lollapalooza lineup 2024: SZA, Tyler, the Creator and Blink-182

By Kayla Samoy Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza has announced its lineup for summer 2024, with headliners including SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink-182, the Killers, Future X Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex.

The four-day Lollapalooza music festival will be Aug. 1-4 in Chicago’s Grant Park, with some 170 bands on eight stages.

Tickets, including 4-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum options, go on sale first on Thursday, March 21, during a presale from 10 a.m. to noon. The public on-sale begins afterward at noon.

1-Day tickets, along with the lineup by day, will be announced at a later date at lollapalooza.com.

This year’s festival will see Skrillex at Grant Park for the first time in a decade, while South Korean K-pop boy band Stray Kids will make their Lollapalooza Chicago debut. Plus, Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey’s set will feature the Chicago Philharmonic

Also on the bill are Deftones, Tate McRae, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp and Victoria Monét. Break-out artists include Benson Boone, Raye, the Last Dinner Party, d4vd, Tyla, Qveen Herby, Flo and Olivia Dean.

Still to be announced are the Chicago food vendors in ChowTown.

Lollapalooza is presented by Austin, Texas-based C3 Presents, a division of Live Nation.

More information at lollapalooza.com.