Kyle Karros knocks in two, Spokane Indians split series with 7-2 win over Eugene

From staff reports

EUGENE – Kyle Karros went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, one of the five visitors to produce multihit games, and the Spokane Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 7-2 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park on Sunday.

The Indians (24-17) took three of the last four in the series and moved 11/2 games ahead of Eugene (24-20) for first place in the league’s first half.

Spokane scored a run in the first inning on a double play grounder, but did most of its damage in the second. Juan Guerrero led it off with a single, moved to second on a wild pickoff throw and scored on a passed ball. Bryant Betancourt walked and Jose Cordova reached on a bunt single.

Another errant pickoff attempt allowed the runners to move up, then Jake Snider doubled to left to score both. Cole Carrigg and Karros added RBI doubles and the Indians led 6-1.

With two down in the fourth Carrigg was hit by a pitch and Dyan Jorge walked. Karros ripped a single to center and Carrigg hustled home with the Indians’ seventh run of the game.

Spokane starter Connor Staine was solid over six innings. He allowed two runs on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Staine threw 88 pitches, 58 for strikes.

Carson Skipper struck out three straight in the ninth inning to close it out.

The Indians start a six-game home series against Everett on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. at Avista Stadium.