Spokane Indians starter Sean Sullivan goes distance, loses to Everett 1-0

From staff reports

Sean Sullivan threw the Spokane Indians’ first complete game in two years and became the first to do it in the minor leagues this season.

Unfortunately for the home team, he also allowed the game’s only run.

Caleb Cali hit a home run in the fifth inning and the Everett AquaSox beat the Indians 1-0 at Avista Stadium on Thursday.

The Indians (26-18) remained 3½ games ahead of Eugene (24-23) for first place in the Northwest League first-half standings. Last-place Everett improved to 21-26.

Sullivan needed 96 pitches – 69 for strikes – to navigate nine innings. He allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked one. Other than Cali, no Everett batter reached second base.

The Indians’ best chance to score came in the bottom of the eighth. With two down. Jose Cordova reached on a third-strike wild pitch, Jean Perez singled and Cordova went to third on a throwing error. But Cole Carrigg bounced out to end the inning.

Everett starter Ryan Hawks went seven innings and allowed two hits. Two relievers covered the final two scoreless innings as the Indians managed just three hits and one walk in the game.

The game took 1 hour, 52 minutes – the shortest game of the season .

The series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m.