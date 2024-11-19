A Grip on Sports: Words that should have been left unsaid and a battle in San Diego highlights Monday’s action

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There are a lot of items to cover today. Whistles in San Diego, wolf and otherwise. Words from Pullman. A Monday to remember in ways both good and bad.

• Gonzaga handled San Diego State convincingly Monday night. On the road. Played a slow game better than the home team, who wants it glacial. Battled. Fought. Dug deeper. Kept the Aztecs at arms’ length. Met aggression with aggression.

Moments of artistry. Moments of MMA. Fast-twitch moments. Jerky ones.

All of it accompanied by a soundtrack of whistles. Constant. Turning a game that could have been a concerto into third-grade music class.

OK, the Aztecs love to muddy the waters. That’s understandable. Physicality is their calling card. Always has been under Brian Dutcher and his predecessor Steve Fisher. They want to take a race car and turn it into a 40-year-old pickup. It’s the officials’ job to make sure they do it within the rules.

If one were to pull up the box score this morning, one would see Gonzaga shot 31 free throws (and made 27) to the Aztecs’ 18. One might think Verne Harris, Jason Phillips and Brian Dorsey, the third team on Steve Fisher Court last night, did just that. But a deeper dive into the numbers make it clear it’s not that simple.

The foul count? San Diego State 22, Gonzaga 21. One team that, basically, fouls three or four times on every possession, and dares the officials to call them all, whistled for one more personal than a team that doesn’t have that philosophy?

San Diego State manhandled the GU offense out front. Grabbed, held, slowed it down. Only when the Zags attacked the basket with gusto did a whistle blow. Allowing such a strategy to flourish destroys the beauty of team offense. Turns the game into a one-on-one battle. Exactly what the Aztecs want. That’s the way they play the game.

No matter. Turns out, on this night at least, Gonzaga played SDSU’s game better than the Aztecs did. And won by 13 points. In more than one sense, it was blowout. But it could have been even a bigger one.

• What was Jake Dickert thinking yesterday? The WSU coach met with the media and spoke about Saturday’s game at Oregon State, the first matchup between the schools since the Pac-12 became, well, the Pac-2. The first since the two schools were left behind by their 10 compatriots to rebuild the West Coast’s premier conference.

“(Oregon State is) one of our biggest rivals now,” Dickert said. “That’s the way I looked at it. That’s not bulletin board material. I hope they would say it the same way, let’s go compete.”

Nothing wrong with that. It’s true. In actuality, there has been stretches in which the Cougars and Beavers hated each other. That’s OK too. But what Dickert said prior to the rivalry talk was a bit disturbing.

“I’ve never gotten into, like, they’re our buddy,” Dickert said. “Oregon State’s not our buddy. They would have left us as fast as we would have left them. This is what it is.” (Emphasis mine.)

True? Maybe. Maybe not. Should it have been said? Definitely not. The two schools’ administrations have been working in lockstep for more than a year, trying to rebuild the Pac-12. It’s important they show a unified front. Don’t let anyone argue they are ready to dump each other and move on – if possible.

That’s not what Dickert said but his statement will be used that way as the conference tries to find an eighth-football playing school with juice. That specter should never have been raised. Heck, all Dickert had to say was simple:

“We love Oregon State,” Dickert could have said. “The Beavers are our Pac-12 brothers. And, like brothers, every once in a while you throw each other around. Punch holes in the walls. Compete. We’re doing that Saturday.

“When it’s done, and we’ve won, we’ll wipe off the blood, shake hands and get back to the important work of rebuilding the Pac-12. The greatest conference in the country.”

• We wrote one more entire section today about something we saw on TV last night. We’re still laughing about it. But we didn’t have enough space to use it this morning. Fear not. We cut it. But we saved it. And our hope is to use it tomorrow. I guess you could call that a tease. Until later …