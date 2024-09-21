A Grip on Sports: WSU fell into San Jose’s trap but, unlike many teams from the past, was able to extricate itself and find a way to win

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The jaws were clamping shut on the ankle. The trap had been sprung. The Spartans were going to leave Pullman with a victory. Until, on the strength of Dean Janikowski’s sometime erratic right leg, Washington State wiggled away. Forced overtime. Overcame their mistakes and a historical imperative with a pejorative name in the first one. Won 554-552, or something like, that in the second. In the words of the school’s most famous alum of the past 50 years, woah Nelly.

• There is no better definition of a trap game than what happened to Washington State last night at Martin Stadium.

A thrilling, emotionally satisfying Apple Cup-winning goal-line stand six days before. A key game on the horizon next weekend in Boise. And an easy-to-overlook San Jose State, despite its 3-0 record, in front of the Cougars.

Textbook.

Except for the result. As each chapter unfolded – a slow start for the undefeated Cougs, their first rally, the unexpected Spartan steamrolling after halftime, an emotional Mike Leach-like team meeting to start the fourth quarter, an ensuing rally, coaching mistakes galore, a career-best field goal to send the game into extra sessions, a silly overtime interception and, finally, the denouement, a winning defensive play sealing the win – the rapt reading public – inside and out of Gesa Field – couldn’t go to bed until they had finished the final page.

A best-selling tradition? Not really. See, in the long, horrific history of Washington State football, that was the type of game the Cougars lost. A game they should have won. A game they controlled at one point. Two, actually, including late. And would have had by the throat if only Jake Dickert had trusted Janikowski earlier.

Was the ill-advised fourth-quarter fake field goal, with the slow-footed kicker given the impossible task of outrunning SJSU’s linebackers, what Dickert was referring to when he admitted after the game to a national audience – if anyone was still awake – he was outcoached badly by Ken Niumatalolo? Or was it the pass play call in the first overtime? Or not being ready for an early onside kick? Or about handful of other things, including San Jose’s third-quarter adjustments it took the Cougs way-too-long to counter, that went against his team in the nearly 4 ½-hour game?

Whatever.

The Cougars won. They did not do that other thing we refuse to write. They won 54-52 in double overtime. Won when Quinn Roff came off the edge, forced San Jose quarterback (and former teammate) Emmett Brown to fumble and end a seemingly unending contest.

What we saw was a team – and staff – flawed enough to struggle mightily when it’s not at its most focused. But also a group resilient enough to overcome its mistakes. To fall for a trap but escape it. To say their program has eaten enough crud the past couple years and they don’t want to eat anymore. Most importantly, to find a way to avoid the school’s usual narrative – and win.

For one week at least.

Gonzaga: Around the WCC, Moscow native Heather Owen played basketball at Stanford. Was an assistant athletic director there for years. And now is the person in charge of the Santa Clara athletic department.

EWU: The Eagles are in Reno today. At 1-2, they have a lot to improve upon to get back in the winning mode. Dan Thompson picks a few in his preview this morning. … This is a game Wolf Pack fans believe their team has to win. Or else. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana State welcomes Mercyhurst to Bozeman. … Northern Colorado unveils a new quarterback today. … Weber State is on the road at struggling Northwestern State. … Portland State heads to Boise.

Idaho: The fourth-ranked Vandals are 2-1. They are in Abilene, Texas today. Taking on the FCS’ 19th-ranked team, the Abilene Christian Mavericks. Peter Harriman has this preview.

Whitworth: The 2-0 Pirates and today’s Pine Bowl opponent, Chapman University of Orange, Calif., will be playing for the third time in a little more than a year. Whitworth won both of the earlier encounters.

Preps: Dave Nichols was at Central Valley High last night, taking in Mead’s surprisingly easy 34-7 win over the Bears. … Colin Mulvany was also on the sidelines and has a photo gallery. … East Valley topped North Central in a 31-28 double-overtime battle in the Valley. Greg Lee was there and has this coverage. … Dave returns with a roundup of the rest of Friday’s football games.

Chiefs: Spokane opened WHL play Friday night at Prince George. And opened it with a 4-3 overtime victory. The two teams meet again in the same place tonight.

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez has come alive. Too little, too late? He hopes not. His two home runs powered the M’s to an 8-2 win at Texas and allowed Seattle to pick up a game on Detroit in the wild-card race. As Jay Buhner says, anything can happen. And you thought we were going to write “trucks, trucks and more trucks.” … Former Washington State golfer, and lifelong Mariner fan, Derek Bayley shares his thoughts today on what the M’s need to do to become a successful franchise.

Kraken: A new Seattle player won the Stanley Cup last season. His reward? A day with the Cup.

Seahawks: Miami, without its starting quarterback, visits tomorrow. Other teams in recent years have come in with a backup QB and won. Can the Dolphins? … Seattle probably will be without Kenneth Walker again. … Charles Cross is developing into one of the NFL’s better left tackles. That’s a tribute to his position coach as well.

Storm: Making the playoffs after its absence last season represents progress for the franchise. Can the Storm do even more (like win a series)?

Reign: Seattle goes on the road to Houston today.

• Not sure we didn’t make more mistakes this morning than the Cougars did last night. Working after four, maybe four-and-a-half hours sleep makes it hard to be sure about anything. Even coffee doesn’t have enough power to overcome such a handicap. Maybe we should go back to sleep. We did read through our TV Take from late last night, saw a few typos (misspelled first name, wrong verb tense, etc.) and fixed them. Until later …