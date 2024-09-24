A Grip on Sports: The Pac-12’s rebuilt rollercoaster was going at warp speed Monday even if some repairs were needed early on

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Rumors are a form of fantasy. Not the Wheel of Time variety. More the wish-the-person-in-homeroom-would-notice-me type. Sometimes rumors become reality. Though were not sure how many of the Pac-12 rumors, denials and we’re-staying-put statements that bubbled up Monday were fantasy. How many were fact. And how many were outright deceptions.

• If you have an interest in what becomes to the Pac-12 over the next decade or so, you probably stayed glued to your rectangle of choice yesterday. The news came out fast and furious, even without the fantasy Vin Diesel supplies.

There was crushing news. To some. The Pac-12 reportedly had taken an Eastern swing, inviting Memphis, Tulane, South Florida and UT San Antonio to join. We say “reportedly” not because we don’t believe the rumors of Memphis and Tulane – that duo may have made too much sense to actually happen – but we’re not sure just how much interest there was in the other two. Either way, rumor, fantasy or fact, none are leaving the American conference at this point.

Bleak? Not for long. Not when Brent McMurphy reported on the social media app formerly known as Twitter a huge development, and not just for Spokane. Gonzaga was joining the Pac-12, McMurphy wrote, and would, despite not having football, earn as much as the new football-playing schools.

Rumor? Fantasy? Trial balloon? Who knows. But it was quickly shot down. Heck, Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford told the S-R’s Jim Meehan that McMurphy’s statement was “not accurate reporting.”

And yet, according to Meehan’s story, “Standiford declined further comment.” Which leaves us wondering. Was Standiford referring to all of what McMurphy wrote as “not accurate?” Or just part of it? The money, perhaps? The timing?

McMurphy, for his part, wrote late last night he stood by his reporting.

With all the wild cards already accounted for, the Pac-12 and commissioner Teresa Gould just kept plugging away, despite the Mountain West doing its best to keep the remaining schools in the fold. Remember, fantasy turned reality for San Diego State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Boise State less than two weeks ago when they agreed to join the Pac-12 in 2026. Late Monday, there were multiple reports Utah State, located some 87 miles north of former Pac-12 member, the University of Utah, has decided to defect and will be the seventh football playing school for 2026 – just one short of the NCAA-mandated eight.

Who will fill that last spot? The same folks reporting about the Aggies’ commitment, including McMurphy and ESPN’s Pete Thamel, wrote USU’s decision is forcing UNLV’s hand. The Rebels are still contemplating making the switch, according to the reporting, and a decision may come as soon as today.

Got it?

We certainly don’t. Get it, we mean. We understand the motivation. Money. Financial security. The promise of more in the future. Highly capitalistic motivations for state-funded meccas of higher learning. And yet it’s the same motivation that led to all this chaos in the first place.

Just think. If everyone the Pac-12 was courting decided to attend its prom, the conference could have become Oceanic Airline’s biggest customer. And what a basketball conference it would have presented. From Gonzaga to Memphis and spots in-between, schools with recent (and not-so-recent) history of NCAA success in one place. The football wouldn’t have been half-bad itself, immediately ascending into the top echelon of the current Group of Five.

Instead, if Utah State’s decision leads to UNLV also making the move, the Mountain West dips into dangerous territory, with the six (or five, if Air Force sees the changes and jumps somewhere) remaining schools having two years to make additions or perish. In a western environment where most of the best options have disappeared.

That’s not fantasy. Nor rumor. It’s reality. The stark reality of realignment. It’s not over. Heck, with money at the core of it all, it will never end. It may sound fantastic but what if a foreign entity decides it wants to invest, wants to pour billions into college football and its postseason? But only wants to give the money to, say, 16 schools? What then?

We don’t know. Heck, we don’t know what the Pac-12 will look like at 9 p.m. All we have are rumors, fantasy and a fading hope the reality will make some sense.

WSU: Greg Woods covered all the Washington State-related realignment ground in his story in this morning’s S-R. We linked it above as well. … That’s only the beginning of what we have to pass along from Greg’s busy day. We also have his first look at Boise State, this Saturday night’s opponent in a nonconference matchup (for now). … Greg also has an injury update as part of his reporting from Jake Dickert’s Monday press conference. … Jon Wilner, of course, covers Monday’s happenings in this Mercury News story. … John Canzano had an early story after the four AAC schools made their announcements. … Elsewhere in the (new and old) Pac-12, the Mountain West and the nation, Wilner has his weekly CFP projections. He focuses on the Cougars game in Boise as a key one this week. … Oregon State will stay aggressive on fourth down. … Washington plays Friday night this week (at Rutgers in a conference game) but still expects to welcome back a key defender from injury. … Oregon is still dealing with injuries after its bye week. The Ducks face UCLA in the Rose Bowl. … That game is going to start late. … Grading the Hail Mary passes is now a thing in Colorado. … There was a reason Cam Rising wasn’t able to play for Utah against Oklahoma State. … Reggie Bush is suing USC and a bunch of others for, essentially, back pay. … Arizona State is shrinking its game plan during the bye week. … Arizona wants to stay level emotionally in hopes of that helping navigate the tough weeks ahead. … In the Mountain West, the Utah State news is a big deal in Utah. And in other places around the MWC, including New Mexico, Colorado State and San Diego State. … For now, Air Force is staying put. … The Lobos are preparing for their rivalry game with New Mexico State. … San Diego State has Central Michigan up this week. … Wyoming is going to be missing its running back awhile longer. … Nevada had its best offensive game of the season against EWU last week. … As the conference slips apart, San Jose State seems to be stuck. … In basketball news, Colorado is already getting ready for its Big 12 challenge.

Gonzaga: Yes, we have a link to Jim’s story on the realignment reports in this space, a story we linked above. … And yes, we have more to pass along. Dave Boling, he of long-standing reporting chops with the Zags, has some thoughts on the Pac-12 dream, or reality, or whatever it will become. The truth of it? This paragraph Dave wrote: “The West Coast Conference has served Gonzaga reasonably well. But it’s long been obvious that the conference benefited more from GU than the school did from the conference.” In the new world order, with its demands for more and more money available (something Nick Gibson covers in this story), that paradigm has shifted.

Idaho: The fourth-ranked Vandals open Big Sky play this week. Once again on the road. At UC Davis. The Aggies have the same record as UI (3-1) but haven’t played the same taxing schedule. Peter Harriman has more in this story. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, lost time can never be regained, but, as one Montana player shows, there is always a chance to make up for it. … Opening at Idaho State is a challenge Montana State is looking forward to having. … In basketball news, recruiting never stops. Just ask Montana State.

Preps: Monday’s action included soccer and slowpitch. Dave Nichols covers it all in this roundup.

Chiefs: It’s official. Spokane has applied to host the 2026 Memorial Cup. Four other WHL teams – the Brandon Wheat Kings, Kelowna Rockets, Lethbridge Hurricanes and Medicine Hat Tigers – have filed their bids as well. A decision is expected to be announced by the end of the year.

Seahawks: There are bigger tests on the horizon for the Hawks. Including this upcoming Monday in Detroit. … There are still some worries, of course, despite the 3-0 mark. … And questions as well. … Seattle is one of the NFL’s big surprises. Thank Mike Macdonald’s defense for much of that. … Macdonald has some reticence talking about injuries. … Is it too early to be thinking playoffs?

Kraken: There were three things to learn from Seattle’s preseason opener against Calgary.

Mariners: Yes, we are keeping our eyes on the M’s hanging-by-a-string postseason hopes. Bryce Miller played Spider-man last night in Houston, befuddling the Astros over seven innings and strengthening Seattle’s hopes. The 6-1 victory denied Houston a chance to clinch the West and allowed the Mariners to pick up a half-game in the wild-card race. … Julio Rodriguez’s hot steak resulted in an award.

Storm: Can Seattle reignite its offense in its elimination game against Las Vegas?

• Newsy day, huh? The Pac-12 rumors and facts took some other issues, including playoff baseball, off the table for this morning. But don’t worry, we have time to get everything. We think. Until later …