Delivery driver struck and killed when crossing roadway in Spokane Valley

A delivery driver was struck and killed by a car when crossing the road Sunday in an industrial area in Spokane Valley.

The man parked his Kia on the side of the road near North Tschirley Road and East Dalton Avenue to make a delivery, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. The release did not say where he worked.

He was walking back across the road when he was hit by someone driving a Subaru, the release said. The person in the Subaru attempted CPR until paramedics and law enforcement arrived around 5:30 p.m.

According to the release, the Subaru driver was looking at the Kia as he passed because it was protruding out into the roadway.

The driver was released, the sheriff’s office said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.