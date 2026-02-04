Chavelitas Pub, Grill and Cantina opens in Trailhead Golf Course clubhouse with Mexican-American fusion

Vanessa Orozco of Chavelitas Pub Grill & Cantina is photographed on Jan. 20 in Liberty Lake. The restaurant opened in October in the new Trailhead Golf Course clubhouse and is owned by Vanessa and her father, Tony. The restaurant offers a fusion of American and Mexican cuisine. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

If You Go

Restaurants run in Vanessa Orozco’s family.

Thirty-five years ago, her father opened Las Chavelas in Coeur d’Alene, and for more than 16 years her family has owned and operated Casey’s Place in Spokane Valley.

“I started working in the restaurants at 14,” Orozco said. “I really liked it, but thought I’d pursue employment law.”

However, the lure of the hospitality industry proved strong. Her dad retired in 2024, and she assumed management of Las Chavelas.

“But I told my dad ownership was always my goal,” she said.

When she discovered space at Liberty Lake’s new Trailhead Golf Course clubhouse was available, she jumped at the chance to create her own venue.

She presented her proposal to the City Council, but they rejected the idea of another Mexican restaurant in Liberty Lake.

Orozco pivoted and returned with a new plan – a fusion of American and Mexican cuisine.

That plan received the council’s approval.

With Chavelitas Pub Grill & Cantina, Orozco got to start from scratch. Her brother is an architect, and she asked him to design the restaurant.

“I said, let’s create something different, and he created such a beautiful space,” she said. “It’s very Palm Springs.”

Soft greens and pinks brighten the airy dining room and bar, which features expansive views of the golf course. Fun touches, such as purse hooks under the tables and avocado pillows tucked into booths, show her attention to detail.

That same thoughtfulness went into crafting the menu. Appetizers, entrees, handhelds and salads include a south of the border twist on American favorites as well as standard Mexican fare.

“The Sonoran Dog is the biggest wow factor,” Orozco said.

My hotdog-loving husband’s eyes widened when it was delivered to our table.

The bacon-wrapped footlong dog is topped with queso, Mexican crema, onions, peppers and cotija cheese and served on a bolillo-style roll.

He opted for elote as his side dish.

Orozco put her spin on that as well. The corn is served off the cob as a chilled salad, but maintains its great traditional smoky flavor.

“It’s elote made easier,” she said. “I feel like I was pioneering this fusion thing. It’s about giving options to people.”

All handhelds come with a tasty side of pickled onions and jalapenos.

Knowing diners love French dips, she created a birria dip. Beef birria, topped with onions, cilantro, and provolone, is served on a French roll with a side of house-made consommé. I chose fries for my side and loved their crisp crunch and tender interior.

“Our fries are really good,” said Orozco. “They’re made with rice flour and are gluten-free.”

They’re the star of one of Chavelita’s most popular appetizers – Carne Asada fries. The fries serve as the base for carne asada, queso, guacamole, onions, cilantro, Mexican crema and cotija.

You can also get carne asada in a sandwich or burrito.

A robust selection of soups and salads includes a spicy shrimp soup, chicken chowder, and Orozco’s take on Cobb and Caesar salads. Those with lighter appetites will appreciate the newly launched budget-friendly lunch menu.

“All of our soups and sauces are made in-house – even our ranch,” she said. “Sauces for dishes like our pollo ala crema are made from scratch for each order.”

That same care went into Chavelita’s cocktail menu. The full bar offers a selection of signature cocktails made with tequila and mezcal, as well as beer and wine.

“We use fresh-pressed juices and house-made sour mix and syrups.”

Happy hour, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., offers a great way to sample some of these libations.

The lounge’s walk-up window near the driving range delights thirsty golfers, and the spacious patio will prove popular as the weather warms. Breakfast items should hit the menu this month.

With a staff of 22, Orozco also manages the event space at the Trailhead.

Since its opening on Oct. 20, Chavelitas has attracted a faithful following that returns, bringing friends and family with them.

“I love the community aspect of a restaurant – it’s the most important thing,” Orozco said. “Every time I’m in here, it feels like a dream.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com