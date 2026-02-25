Fire Up The Grill has ‘something for everybody’

Proprietor Jorge Valdovinos of the new Fire Up The Grill restaurant slathers his Bulldog Burger and fries with his own special sauce, which has a slightly spicy zing, shown Feb. 16. The restaurant is at 829 E. Boone Ave., Suite C, and offers a menu of burgers, tacos, burritos, wraps and desserts. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

For 18 years, Jorge Valdovinos worked in the restaurant industry in Spokane.

“I’ve done everything in the kitchen,” he said. “Washing dishes, cooking – but I got tired of working for someone else. I always wanted to have my own place.”

On Nov. 2, he got his wish when he opened Fire Up The Grill on Boone Avenue in the heart of the Logan Neighborhood near Gonzaga University.

The small menu highlights Valdovinos’ take on a variety of grill items, including burgers, tacos, quesadillas and wraps.

“There’s something for everybody,” he said.

The Bulldog Burger layers a beef patty on a sturdy bun, topped with fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, sliced onion, pickles and the chef’s signature sauce. Think fry sauce with a bit of a kick. The sauce is also drizzled over the accompanying fries.

Ketchup and house-made ranch dressing provide dipping options.

“I make all our sauces,” Valdovinos said.

That includes the mild green sauce and spicy red sauce served with the restaurant’s newest item – veggie tacos.

Three corn tortillas are filled to overflowing with grilled broccoli, cauliflower, onion, zucchini, and green and red peppers.

The perfectly cooked veggies cradled in warm tortillas and topped with fresh pico de gallo offer a delicious way to enjoy your daily serving of vegetables. I like it spicy, so drizzling the trio with red sauce added just the right amount of heat.

If you want to make a meal out of french fries, an order of steak fiesta fries fits the bill. The potatoes serve as the foundation for flavorful carne asada, topped with cheese and pico de gallo.

Valdovinos mentioned that the fish tacos, carne asada street tacos, and breakfast burrito are popular choices.

“The breakfast burrito is filled with ham, bacon, sausage, cheese and sour cream,” he said.

And it’s not just for breakfast – it’s available all day and comes with a side of fries.

Chicken is also on the menu in the form of a couple of grilled chicken wraps. Breaded chicken stars in the Zags crispy chicken bowl, which features tater tots and cheese.

There’s a kids menu for young diners, and folks with a sweet tooth will be pleased by the variety of desserts, including churros and deep-fried ice cream.

“I’m planning to add milkshakes, too,” Valdovinos said.

While the basic menu offerings are set, the creative cook will often debut a new item and gauge customer reaction before adding it to the menu.

“I watch what people want,” he said.

Currently, the eatery is a one-man shop, open seven days a week.

“I like working by myself, being my own boss.”

You can pick up your order to-go or dine in. The venue has 32 seats, and ample parking is available for guests.

For Valdovinos, customer interaction is the best part of having his own restaurant.

“I enjoy meeting people and talking with them and making sure they like the food,” Valdovinos said. “Making people happy is the goal. Everything I make, I make with love.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com.