Fratello’s offers authentic Italian sandwiches in Kendall Yards

The Bourdain, $20, from Fratello’s inclues mortadella, stracciatella, arugula and pesto. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or until sold out Tuesday-Friday

If You Go

Spokane’s only authentic Italian sandwich shop boasts big taste from a small space.

In October, Lauren Blumenthal and chef CJ Callahan launched Fratello’s in Kendall Yards. The 300-square-foot venue features five seats inside and 20 outdoor patio seats.

Blumenthal also owns Sorella, a nearby Italian fine-dining restaurant. Fratello means “brother” in Italian, and sorella means “sister.”

The restaurateur developed her love for Italian cooking while living in Seattle.

“I worked at Assaggio,” she said. “I learned so much about Italian food and wine. Assaggio has a classic Italian vibe – they excel at the art of hospitality and service.”

She emulated that example when she opened Sorella in 2023.

“I wanted to create a space that made people feel like they had a great connection with the restaurant,” Blumenthal said. “Service is what separates Sorella from other Italian restaurants.”

Sorella’s success inspired her new venture.

“I love sandwiches more than anything, and we have no Italian sandwich places here.”

Fratello’s is modeled after the small salumerias prevalent in big cities.

“I spent a lot of time in New York, where people wait in line, and they sell out,” she said. “I wanted to spread the idea that that’s OK in Spokane.”

She knew what kind of sandwiches she wanted featured on the menu, and that’s where Callahan came in.

“I gave him a simple roadmap, and with his wealth of knowledge and insane talent, he pulled it all together and made it come to life. He took my good stuff and made it great!”

Bread is the building block of every great sandwich, and at Fratello’s, sesame rolls and schiacciata are baked in-house daily.

The sesame hoagie-style rolls are made with semolina flour. Schiacciata is a thinner, slightly crispier version of focaccia.

“Our amazing baker, Michael Krause, comes in at midnight and bakes till about 6:30,” Blumenthal said.

The menu includes eight sandwiches, a salad and a wrap, which are named after notable Italian movie characters or celebrities.

Fratello’s features imported Italian cured meats and Italian cheeses, and you won’t find a dollop of mayo or a dab of mustard on the sandwiches. Instead, they use house-made sauces to infuse flavor.

The Paulie Walnuts ($22) is their top seller. It features a tender chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, mozzarella and pesto on a sesame roll.

After one bite, my husband rolled his eyes and pronounced it “delicious.”

Veggie lovers rave about the Elvira ($18), named for a character in “Scarface.” It’s Fratello’s version of the classic caprese.

“It’s the best caprese there is,” Blumental said.

Her current favorite, the Bourdain ($20), is a tribute to the late chef and documentarian Anthony Bourdain, and is the exception to the Italian-named eats.

Schiacciata is loaded with mortadella (the OG bologna) and stracciatella cheese, then liberally slathered with pesto and brightened with peppery arugula. It packs a mouthful of flavor in every bite.

Speaking of mouthfuls, these sandwiches are filling. You won’t find a bag of chips or a pickle on the side.

“They are hefty,” Blumenthal said. “People rarely finish a sandwich.”

Area diners have embraced the concept, and Fratello’s frequently sells out of menu items. That’s been the biggest hurdle for guests to understand. With limited space for storage, when the bread is gone, the shop closes. Online ordering provides the best option to ensure you get the sandwich you’re craving.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or when sold out, but plans to add Wednesday evening hours when Kendall Yards Night Market resumes in May.

For now, Blumenthal and Callahan are pleased by the community’s embrace of something new.

“So much love, energy and precision was put into this place – I believe it’s something special,” Blumenthal said. “The sandwiches speak for themselves.”

