Pitch clock violation quashes potential comeback; Spokane Indians lose to Tri-City 7-6 | NWL baseball

In one of the peculiarities of modern baseball, the Spokane Indians game on Thursday ended when nothing happened.

Trailing by a run in the bottom of the ninth, Indians catcher Alan Espinal was called out on a pitch clock violation for the third out of the inning, and the Spokane Indians lost to the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-6 in the third of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.

“It’s disappointing that this is the way games are decided now,” Indians manager Tom Sutaris said. “The intent is good, but the execution’s bad right there. There’s a foul ball in (the field of) play, and we’re waiting on that, then the clock starts. There’s just some inconsistencies.”

The tough call foiled a potential comeback.

The Indians were down 7-3 entering the sixth inning. They loaded the bases with one out, and Tommy Hopfe’s fielder’s choice brought in a run. Roldy Brito walked to load them up again for Ethan Hedges, who bounced one up the middle and into short center field for a two-run single to make it a one-run game.

Tanner Thach followed with a deep fly ball to right, but Aaron Graeber made the grab with his back against the short wall for the third out of the inning.

“They continue to battle back, that’s the one thing this team does,” Sutaris said. “They play right to the end and give it everything they have.”

The Indians (16-11) had the early lead. They put two on with no outs in the second inning courtesy of a pair of walks by Dust Devils starting pitcher Peyton Olejnik. With two down, Caleb Hobson bounced a 1-2 breaking ball through the left side for a two-run single.

Hobson stole second and third, then No. 9 hitter Tevin Tucker drew a walk to put runners at the corners. Tucker stole second, but Tommy Hopfe lined out to end the inning.

Tri-City center fielder Gage Harrelson led off the third with a solo homer, his third of the season, to halve the deficit.

Spokane got that run back in the bottom half when Roldy Brito led off with a single, stole second and third, and scored on a fly out.

Tri-City (11-16) was gifted a run in the fifth. Reliever Lebarron Johnson Jr. walked Johan Macias, then consecutive wild pitches allowed the Dust Devils second baseman to move to third, then score to make it a one-run game.

Johnson got into more trouble as the inning went on, sandwiching a double between two walks to load the bases, and Sutaris came out with the hook.

Johnson has recently been moved from starting to relieving.

“It wasn’t his best,” Sutaris said of Johnson’s performance. “I think he’s still adjusting to that role and he’s figuring it out. He’s going to get better at it.”

Tyler Hampu came on, to no avail, as Harold Coll lifted a 1-1 fastball over the tall wall in left field for a grand slam, his sixth home run of the season, and a 6-3 lead.

Ryan Nicholson doubled, then Randy De Jesus grounded to first, but Tanner Thach’s underhanded relay was behind Hampu covering. All hands were safe with Nicholson scoring on the play.

Indians starter Angel Jimenez made his second High-A start of the season. He went four innings and allowed one run on two hits and no walks with six strikeouts.

The series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m.