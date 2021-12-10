The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Rain 36° Rain
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Medical examiner identifies motorcyclist who died last month on East Trent Avenue

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 10, 2021

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man who died in a motorcycle crash Nov. 29 on East Trent Avenue was 20-year-old Evan Travis.

Spokane Police Department Officer Stephen Anderson said he believes Travis was speeding before crashing the motorcycle near the 5000 block of Trent Avenue in Spokane.

The medical examiner’s office said in a news release that Travis died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. It said the cause of death was “blunt force head injuries” and that it was an accident.

A GoFundMe for Travis’ memorial can be visited at www.gofundme.com/f/evan-travis-memorial-fund. The page says $2,500 has been raised and the goal is $3,000.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety