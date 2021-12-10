Medical examiner identifies motorcyclist who died last month on East Trent Avenue

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man who died in a motorcycle crash Nov. 29 on East Trent Avenue was 20-year-old Evan Travis.

Spokane Police Department Officer Stephen Anderson said he believes Travis was speeding before crashing the motorcycle near the 5000 block of Trent Avenue in Spokane.

The medical examiner’s office said in a news release that Travis died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. It said the cause of death was “blunt force head injuries” and that it was an accident.

A GoFundMe for Travis’ memorial can be visited at www.gofundme.com/f/evan-travis-memorial-fund. The page says $2,500 has been raised and the goal is $3,000.