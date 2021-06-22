Et tu, Caesar? Seven of the best spots for Caesar salad in Spokane

At every stage of my gradual evolution from “picky” to “foodie,” my comfort order hasn’t budged an inch. You see, there’s nothing like a good Caesar salad. In no particular order, here’s a list of seven local restaurants that knock it out of the park in a variety of preparations.

Park Lodge

The grilled hearts of romaine at Park Lodge is the kind of salad you (I) have dreams about. Topped with Spanish boqueróns, the real magic of this dish is in the textural contrast between the Caesar dressing and gremolata bread crumbs. Follow it with a roasted half chicken or steak frites (medium rare), and you’ve got a perfect meal ahead of you.

Info: 411 N. Nettleton St., (509) 340-9347, parklodgerestaurant.com

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

After you’ve devoured the signature seasoned fries and gorgonzola dip, you might be thinking to yourself, “Oh, wow maybe just a salad for me.” But with just the right amount of creamy dressing and cumin-roasted pecans, Twigs’ roasted pecan Caesar is hardly a punishment. Add a little grilled chicken or blackened salmon, and we’re in business.

Info: 808 W. Main Ave., (509) 232-3376; 4320 S. Regal St., (509) 443-8000; 401 E. Farwell Road, (509) 465-8794; 14728 E. Indiana Ave., (509) 290-5636; twigsbistro.com

The Onion Taphouse & Grill

With garlic bread, shaved Asiago, Parmesan and house-made butter garlic croutons, the Onion serves a killer classic Caesar well complemented by adding smoked bacon, rock lobster and crab, grilled chicken or steak.

Info: 302 W. Riverside Ave., (509) 747-3852; 7522 N. Division St., (509) 482-6100; theonion.biz

Italia Trattoria

For me, brunch at Italia Trattoria means mimosas, carbonara and an Italia Caesar. The salad – romaine hearts tossed with garlic croutons and a lemon Caesar dressing – is delicious and so perfectly light that I don’t feel at all guilty eating pasta for breakfast. Seriously, try the carbonara – spaghetti, smoked bacon and peas tossed in a parmesan cream sauce.

Info: 144 S. Cannon St., (509) 459-6000, italiatrattoriaspokane.com

Wooden City

When I order a Caesar salad, the croutons usually go uneaten. But the fried croutons in Wooden City’s light, lemony Caesar are just too good to pass up. Ten out of 10 would recommend.

Info: 821 W. Riverside Ave., (509) 822-7194, woodencityspokane.com

Bruncheonette

If you can’t snag a table on Saturday or Sunday, worry not. Brunch is for every day of the week at Bruncheonette, and – served with bacon, shaved Parmesan and brioche croutons – so is the Caesar.

Info: 1011 W. Broadway Ave., (509) 443-5968, bruncheonettespokane.com

Masselow’s Steakhouse at Northern Quest Casino

At Masselow’s Steakhouse, the four-course prix-fixe menu offers a choice of three salads, but once I’ve seen the words “tableside” and “Caesar” next to each other, there really isn’t a choice.

Info: 100 N. Hayford Road, (509) 481-6020, northernquest.com