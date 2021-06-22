Et tu, Caesar? Seven of the best spots for Caesar salad in Spokane
Tue., June 22, 2021
At every stage of my gradual evolution from “picky” to “foodie,” my comfort order hasn’t budged an inch. You see, there’s nothing like a good Caesar salad. In no particular order, here’s a list of seven local restaurants that knock it out of the park in a variety of preparations.
Park Lodge
The grilled hearts of romaine at Park Lodge is the kind of salad you (I) have dreams about. Topped with Spanish boqueróns, the real magic of this dish is in the textural contrast between the Caesar dressing and gremolata bread crumbs. Follow it with a roasted half chicken or steak frites (medium rare), and you’ve got a perfect meal ahead of you.
Info: 411 N. Nettleton St., (509) 340-9347, parklodgerestaurant.com
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
After you’ve devoured the signature seasoned fries and gorgonzola dip, you might be thinking to yourself, “Oh, wow maybe just a salad for me.” But with just the right amount of creamy dressing and cumin-roasted pecans, Twigs’ roasted pecan Caesar is hardly a punishment. Add a little grilled chicken or blackened salmon, and we’re in business.
Info: 808 W. Main Ave., (509) 232-3376; 4320 S. Regal St., (509) 443-8000; 401 E. Farwell Road, (509) 465-8794; 14728 E. Indiana Ave., (509) 290-5636; twigsbistro.com
The Onion Taphouse & Grill
With garlic bread, shaved Asiago, Parmesan and house-made butter garlic croutons, the Onion serves a killer classic Caesar well complemented by adding smoked bacon, rock lobster and crab, grilled chicken or steak.
Info: 302 W. Riverside Ave., (509) 747-3852; 7522 N. Division St., (509) 482-6100; theonion.biz
Italia Trattoria
For me, brunch at Italia Trattoria means mimosas, carbonara and an Italia Caesar. The salad – romaine hearts tossed with garlic croutons and a lemon Caesar dressing – is delicious and so perfectly light that I don’t feel at all guilty eating pasta for breakfast. Seriously, try the carbonara – spaghetti, smoked bacon and peas tossed in a parmesan cream sauce.
Info: 144 S. Cannon St., (509) 459-6000, italiatrattoriaspokane.com
Wooden City
When I order a Caesar salad, the croutons usually go uneaten. But the fried croutons in Wooden City’s light, lemony Caesar are just too good to pass up. Ten out of 10 would recommend.
Info: 821 W. Riverside Ave., (509) 822-7194, woodencityspokane.com
Bruncheonette
If you can’t snag a table on Saturday or Sunday, worry not. Brunch is for every day of the week at Bruncheonette, and – served with bacon, shaved Parmesan and brioche croutons – so is the Caesar.
Info: 1011 W. Broadway Ave., (509) 443-5968, bruncheonettespokane.com
Masselow’s Steakhouse at Northern Quest Casino
At Masselow’s Steakhouse, the four-course prix-fixe menu offers a choice of three salads, but once I’ve seen the words “tableside” and “Caesar” next to each other, there really isn’t a choice.
Info: 100 N. Hayford Road, (509) 481-6020, northernquest.com
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.