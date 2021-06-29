The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

One dead after semi truck and car head on collision on Trent Avenue

UPDATED: Tue., June 29, 2021

A Subaru and semi collided this morning on Trent Avenue and Starr Road near Newman Lake. One person died as a result. (Jenny Power/KHQ)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A 71-year-old man died after he attempted to pass a vehicle and was hit head on by a semitruck on Trent Avenue and Starr Road south of Newman Lake early Tuesday.

Dennis A. Hanson, 71, was driving his Subaru Outback east on Trent when he crossed a double yellow centerline to pass another vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol.

That’s when Hanson’s Subaru and a semitruck traveling the opposite direction collided head on, WSP said. Hanson was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the semitruck, Jeremy J. Cummings, 45, was injured, according to WSP.

Trent Avenue was blocked between the state line and Starr Road in Newman Lake for several hours, Trooper Jeff Sevigney reported.

Emma Epperly can be reached at (509) 459-5122 or at emmae@spokesman.com

