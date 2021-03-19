Idaho man dies days after ATV crash

A Rathdrum man died Wednesday, four days after crashing his ATV on State Street.

Joshua D. Edelblute, 31, was transported to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene after the crash on March 13. He died from his injuries on Wednesday evening, according to Idaho State Police.

Edelblute was driving a 2016 Red Alterra ATV south on State Street when he lost control, police said. The vehicle rolled over and Edelblute was thrown sideways .

He was not wearing safety equipment, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which remains under investigation.