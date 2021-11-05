Two men already in jail arrested on suspicion of September drive-by shooting in Spokane

Two suspects in a recent drive-by shooting were already in jail when they were arrested again in connection with the incident.

Daly M. Tom, 25, and Tustuji M. Wakauwn, 42, have been newly arrested in connection to a Sept. 28 shooting, which officers suspect was not random.

In that incident, two men were shot with non-life-threatening injuries near East Mission Avenue and North Addison Street in Logan Neighborhood around 6:30 p.m., officers have said.

Tom and Wakauwn were in jail on unrelated charges, said Julie Humphreys, a Spokane Police Department spokesperson. Their new arrests are on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting, but Wakauwn faces an additional charge of unlawful possession of a firearm because of his criminal history.

Tom is in Spokane County Jail, while Wakauwn is in Benton Franklin County Jail.