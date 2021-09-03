By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Muhammad N. Mushtaq, of Post Falls, and Zoey A. Cole, of Chattaroy.

Travis E. T. Martin, of Newport, and Natalie L. Workman, of Chattaroy.

Michael T. Knutson and Callie M. Hanson, both of Spokane Valley.

Javier U. Valdez and Paige N. Mans, both of Spokane.

Joseph S. Howell and Emma E. Spurbeck, both of Colbert.

Cameron P. E. Luna and Julie A. C. Gallis, both of Spokane.

Patrick C. Taylor, of Coeur d’Alene, and Makayla A. Bowen, of Hayden.

Nathan G. Sherman and Kimberlyn B. Wellman, both of Spokane Valley.

Fred N. Craner and Sarah N. Wolverton, both of Albany, Oregon.

Nolan W. Johnson and Maria C. Roselle, both of Rexburg, Idaho.

Adam M. Hoiness and Leah M. Jenkins, both of Austin, Texas.

Scott L. Lafever and Cerrina I. Crane, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Chuong V. Ngo, et al., v. Patrina Flemming, et al., restitution of premises.

Bobbi J. Harding, et al., v. Rachel Bailey, restitution of premises.

Lilac City Solutions LLC v. Eric Wilson, restitution of premises.

Charles N. Hartt v. Britny B. Smith, et al., restitution of premises.

US Bank NA v. Robbie L. Ropp, money claimed owed.

Donald Miller, et al., v. Dorothy Demers, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Rolled Steel Products Inc. v. Morgan Roofing & Repair LLC, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolution petitions

Marriage dissolutions granted

Barajas, Leticia G. and Martin

Adams, David L. and Helen L.

Terhune, Melissa C. and Barney, Rory D.

Sedera, Leann R. and Andrew C.

Debrunner, Paul F. and Michelle

Dunn, Ashley C. and Kyle J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Chelsie L. Courtney, 33; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Timothy J. Murphy, 30; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Joel J. Rinde, 43; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Ray C. Tinney, also known as Raymond C. Tinney, Ray C. Wetmore and Raymond C. Wetmore-Tinney, 49; 109 days in jail with credit given for 109 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge John O. Cooney

Miranda M. Vasquez, 24; $1,000 restitution, 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Rotaan James, 39; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to harassment and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Randy E. Sloane, also known as Randy E. Slone, 26; $2,110.30 restitution, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Tyler L. Bester, 27; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Kevin M. Stoneham, 37; restitution to be determined, 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Caroline B. Weldon, 36; $750 fine, two days in jail, 24 months probation, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Garrett K. Yarbrough, 24; $750 fine, six months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Andrew W. Puckett, 47; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Joseph F. Knapp, 40; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, third-degree driving with suspended license.

Stephen C. Garcia, 29; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served and one day converted to electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Alan L. Heck, 64; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brooke A. Helmandollar, 43; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sergey V. Komarov, 40; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.