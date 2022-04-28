Paul McCartney Got Back in Spokane: full concert set list
UPDATED: Thu., April 28, 2022
Start time: 8:09 p.m.
1. “Can’t Buy Me Love”
2. “Junior’s Farm”
3. “Letting Go”
4. “Got To Get You Into My Life”
5. “Come on to Me”
6. “Let Me Roll It”
7. “ Getting Better ”
8. “Women and Wives” (first song at piano)
9. “My Valentine” (with video featuring Natalie Portman and Johnny Depp)
10. “Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five”
11. “Maybe I’m Amazed”
12. “I’ve Just Seen a Face”
13. “In Spite of All the Danger”
14. “Love Me Do”
15. “Dance Tonight”
16. “Blackbird”
17. “Here Today” (tribute to John Lennon)
18. “Queenie Eye”
19. “Lady Madonna”
20. “Fuh You”
21. “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!”
22. “Something” (tribute to George Harrison)
23. “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”
24. “Things We Said Today”
25. “Get Back”
26. “Band on the Run”
27. “Let It Be”
28. “Live and Let Die”
29. “Hey Jude”
30. Encore at 10:30 p.m. after Ukraine, U.S. and British flags onstage, “I’ve Gotta Feeling” video duet with Lennon.
31. “ Birthday”
32. “Helter Skelter”
33. “Golden Slumbers”
End time: 10:51 p.m.
— From staff reports
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.