Lincoln County Jail inmate captured after escaping Monday evening

An inmate who escaped the Lincoln County Jail Monday broke a correction deputy’s arm during the escape before authorities captured him Tuesday just south of Davenport, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was conducting a routine walk-through of the jail facility around 8 p.m. Monday when two inmates, 37-year-old Cory James Magruder and Damion Michael Pegram, attacked the deputy, a sheriff’s office news release said. The deputy sustained a broken arm during the altercation.

The inmates stormed through the jail and got into an altercation with a second corrections deputy, the release said. Pegram was detained in the jail while Magruder ran from the facility.

Deputies as well as units from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Airway Heights Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service searched the area. K9 and air units also searched, leading deputies to the Davenport and Reardan areas.

The Davenport Times reported that Davenport Hospital was placed on lockdown and high school sports practices were canceled as a result of the escape.

A motorist just south of Davenport alerted authorities around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday of a man matching Magruder’s description walking on State Route 28 and into a field of tall grass toward a cemetery.

“He’s 6-foot-5 so he kind of stands out,” Sheriff Gabe Gants said.

Gants said the motorist reported Magruder was wearing a brown shirt and what looked like inmate pants.

The citizen pulled over and watched as Magruder dropped down into the weeds, apparently realizing he was being watched, the sheriff’s office said. Law enforcement established a perimeter and captured Magruder, who Gants said was hiding under bushes in about 5-foot-tall grass.

Magruder was booked back into jail. Gants said Magruder and Pegram were expected to be charged with assault, escape and robbery.

Gants said the robbery charge stemmed from the inmates allegedly stealing an item from a deputy during one of the altercations.

Magruder was initially arrested July 5 by the sheriff’s office on multiple charges, including possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle. He also had a felony warrant calling for his arrest from Kittitas County. Pegram was arrested in May on rape, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm charges.

Cody James Magruder (Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy with the broken arm was taken to the hospital but was released, Gants said. The incident is under investigation.

Gants estimated the last time an inmate escaped from the jail was 10 years ago. Magruder was among 15 inmates listed at the Lincoln County Jail on Tuesday.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our neighboring jurisdictions for their assistance as well as to our watchful citizens who helped make his capture possible,” the release said.