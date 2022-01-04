Culinary calendar for Jan. 5-12 - This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Wine Wednesday Dinner Series

Chefs Shuck With Us – A weekly fundraiser hosted by chef Chad White featuring chef collaborations to create new oyster creations paired with a cocktail. Ten percent of proceeds are donated to Stand Up 2 Cancer. Each ticket includes five raffle tickets, a shot and a beer, complimentary photo booth and a Chefs Shuck With Us sticker. Visit facebook.com/zonablancacevichebar to see the full schedule of guest chefs. Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. through Feb. 23. Zona Blanca, 157 S. Howard St. $25. (509) 443-5427.

Cooking Class: A Jamaican Culinary Experience With Chef Colomba – Chef Colomba will put her special spin on Jamaican beef patties, jerk chicken with Xuxu slaw (Chayote squash) and coconut-scented spiced rice and peas. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Wine Wednesday Dinner Series – Learn to make classic comfort meals with elevated flavors. Each meal is paired with three wines, sides and dessert. Jan. 12: Meatloaf. Jan. 19: Chicken and dumplings. Jan. 26: Pot roast. Feb. 2: Chili. Feb. 9: Tuna noodle casserole. Feb. 16: Chicken fried steak. Feb. 23: Shrimp and grits. Each dinner is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $25 individual dinners; $125 all seven dinners. (509) 869-1572.

Dumplings Cooking Class (sold out) – Learn how to shape the perfect dumpling. From wonton soup, spring rolls, har gow and the humble pot sticker. Learn the techniques of rolling, folding, cooking and the sauces that pair. Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.