A creamy guilty pleasure: milkshakes

With summer around the corner, I’ve once again started spending a little more time than usual thinking about desserts and, in particular, milkshakes. Luckily, several local haunts have exactly what I’m looking for, and then some.

Featuring a wide array of homemade ice creams, Mary Lou’s Milk Bottle offers 26 milkshake flavors, an option to create your own float and six ice cream soda flavors.

If you go: 802 W. Garland Ave. For more information, visit Mary Lou’s Milk Bottle on Facebook.

The Scoop offers a frequently updated list of regular, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan ice creams. To check on the most up-to-date list, call (509) 535-7171 for the South Hill location (1001 W. 25th Ave.) and (509) 703-7042 for the Kendall Yards location (1238 W. Summit Pkwy.).

If you go: For more information, visit thescoopspokane.com.

Offering a milkshake menu about as long as its regular menu, the team at Incrediburger & Eggs has us all spoiled for choice. The menu lists floats of all kinds from classic root beer to some more inventive “upgraded floats” featuring kombucha, nitro coffee, cider a la mode, stout beer, blonde beer, Glazy Hazy IPA and jack n’ coke add-ons.

Plus, alongside nonalcoholic shakes and malts, Incrediburger offers a list of boozy shakes, including Peanut Butter Banana, Toasted Honey Butter, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, A-Chocolypse, Vanilla Bean, Nutella, Bacon-Maple, Wee Shamrock, Funfetti Cake, Cookies n Cream, Fruitiloops, Kettlecorn Bourbon, Pinacolada and Bourbon Old Fashioned.

If you go: 909 W. First Ave. For more information, visit incrediburgerandeggs.com or call (509) 443-4215.

You might have to wait a few minutes but, if you’ve been searching for a new source to satisfy your sweet tooth, Twisted Sugar is the place to go. The shop’s namesake “Twister” milkshakes are great on their own and even better paired with a cookie. I’d say a cookie or two, but these things are so delightfully dense, I honestly don’t think I could manage more than one.

Twisted Sugar’s South Hill location boasts more than 20 fresh-baked, gourmet cookie varieties to choose from, ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes.

If you go: 2009 E. 29th Ave. For more information, visit twistedsugar.com or call (801) 668-3451.