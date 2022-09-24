Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher A. Sorensen and Kerry L. Bradley, both of Spokane.

Ethan R. J. Dearin and Lonnece I. R. Jones, both of Medical Lake.

Quinn J. Rorhbach, of Hayden, and Stephanie M. Semb, of Spokane.

Jaedon N. Crouch and Emily K. Burns, both of Spokane.

Andrew R. Davis and Lauren R. Jamison, both of Spokane.

Francis W. Powers, of Cheney, and Sylvia L. Christianson, of Spokane.

Jordan G. Sandoval and Brittni S. Mauro, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel P. Waletzko and Amanda G. Eichelberger, both of Auburn.

Michael M. Mantell and Faith N. Downing, both of Spokane.

Daniel L. Lopez and Bailey E. Enders, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyler J. Klinzing and Michelle R. Geer, both of Spokane Valley.

Alejandro Lopez and Elisabeth Sitio, both of Spokane.

Kyle A. White and Cheyenne K. Lewis, both of Spokane.

Chase B. Henderson and Tiffany L. Nelson, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Nukey Realty LLC v. Maranda M. Ripplinger, restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty LLC v. Carly Deseve, restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty LLC v. Ryan Hann, restitution of premises.

University South & East Apartments v. Aura Covarruivas, restitution of premises.

Golden Empire Realty LLC v. Amanda Rowland, restitution of premises.

City View LLC v. Zachary Eldred, restitution of premises.

Molly Bartleson v. Burton Construction Inc., complaint for damages.

The Grove Community and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church v. Michael Varny Keith Kelley and Kelley Rental Properties, complaint.

Lobel Financial Corp. v. Tarry Rena, complaint for breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rice, Kateryna and Gregory A.

Matthews, Stephanie A. and Miles D.

Burghardt, Joseph W., III and Jenell C.

Dalton, Shiloh S. and Goad, Krystal L.

Martin, Frank W. and Tiffany N.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Daniel J. Spring, 29; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

John G. Dean, 41; 27.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Shawn D. Jones, 32; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic burglary and violation of order.

Jeffrey E. Baumann, 34; $2,857.94 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree burglary and first-degree organized retail theft.

Jared D. Graf, 29; 23.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 23.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Russell T. Tulee, 34; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Rafael T. Villanueva, 65; 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Jeremy D. Younkin, 42; 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Michael J. Hodo, 46; eight days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

David W. Latham, Jr., 51; 10 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Michael E. Vassar, 48; six days in jail, no contact order violation.

Jason A. Reid, 44; 705 days in prison, three counts of no contact order violation.

Mark H. Schwartzenberger, II, 21; six days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Juan C. Arroyo, 35; seven days in jail, no contact order violation.

Abran L. Gibson, 31; 116 days in jail, third-degree theft and no contact order violation.

Shane J. Rektor, 35; nine days in jail, fourth-degree theft.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Cody A. Davis, $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and fourth-degree assault.

Dennis D. Foster, 49; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Daytona S. Morgan, 28; 44 days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Richard Y. Palmer, 50; 12 days in jail, 24 months of probation, reckless driving.

Drew R. Podsakoff, 22; 10 days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Scott L. Beeler, 54; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Scott J. Cabbage, 46; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Justin B. Corrigeux, 27; 18 days in jail, hit and run of unattended complicity and third-degree driving with a suspended license.