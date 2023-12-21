Spokane Chiefs coach Ryan Smith named head coach of Team Canada at Winter Youth Olympics

From wire reports

Spokane Chiefs head coach Ryan Smith has been named the head coach of Canada’s men’s hockey team selected to compete at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, the Chiefs announced on Thursday.

Two Chiefs prospects – forward Mathis Preston and goalie Carter Esler – are among the 18 players named to Canada’s roster.

Smith is in his second season as head coach of the Chiefs after two seasons as an associate coach. He previously won a silver medal as an assistant coach with Canada Red at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, and won silver and bronze as an assistant with Canada West at the 2012 and 2013 World Junior A Hockey Challenge.

Preston, a 5-foot-11 forward, has totaled 26 points (17 goals, nine assists) over 13 games this season with Okanagan Hockey Academy U18 Prep. He made his Western Hockey League debut on Sept. 24 as the Chiefs took on the Everett Silvertips. He scored his first WHL goal in that game.

Prior to being selected third overall by Spokane in the 2023 WHL prospects draft, Preston totaled 81 points (45 goals, 36 assists) over 26 games with OHA’s U15 team in 2022-23, tacking on seven goals and three assists in four playoff games.

Over 16 games in net this season, Esler has posted a 3.29 goals-against average and .913 save percentage (6-8-1) with Okotoks Oilers U18. Prior to being selected 22nd overall by Spokane in the 2023 WHL prospects draft, he finished the 2022-23 season with a 2.98 goals-against average and .925 save percentage (13-6-2), plus a 2.56 goals-against over nine playoff games, with the Oilers’ U15 team.

Last season, the 5-9 goaltender also helped lead Team Alberta Green win the Alberta Cup after a two-shutout 3-0-0 effort.

Team Canada has participated in the men’s hockey tournament at each Winter Youth Olympic Games to date, winning the bronze medal at Innsbruck 2012 and Lausanne 2020, and the silver medal at Lillehammer 2016.