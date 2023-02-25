‘The best atmosphere we’ve had’: Gonzaga fans unleashed for ESPN College GameDay and national TV audience

ESPN’s Seth Greenberg smiles as he visits with GU fans during a fliming of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Was Saturday the best College GameDay over the past few seasons?

ESPN personalities believe it to be true.

The renowned college basketball morning show went live at 7 a.m. Saturday from the floor of the McCarthey Athletic Center to the joy of a raucous Gonzaga crowd.

First it was Senior Director of Communications for ESPN, Bill Hofheimer, who tweeted 15 minutes into the program that it was, “Hands down, the best College Gameday basketball crowd of the year.”

Two hours later, that theme continued post-show when GameDay personality Seth Greenberg grabbed the microphone and applauded the students for showing out.

“The best atmosphere we’ve had, you guys were tremendous,” Greenberg said.

Zombie Nation, @CollegeGameDay edition. Rece Davis getting into it toward the end of the video. pic.twitter.com/SGyeKiMMVy — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 25, 2023

Rece Davis followed that up by echoing the same sentiment after he took a few photos with students and fans.

“It was the best crowd of the season by far,” Davis said. “Not to disparage the others, but it was the biggest and the loudest. And it’s the best one in the last several years. I mean, we’re appreciative to everybody that comes out. They really come out in support and show out, and that’s what these guys did.”

A week leading up to the event, GameDay personality Jay Bilas teased a few times that Spokane would be the next stop on the GameDay tour.

Twitter and other social medias were set ablaze with the possibility of GameDay choosing to feature the perennial West Coast Conference champions.

According to Davis, the decision had been made a couple of weeks before the official announcement, with input and suggestions from himself, Bilas, Greenberg and LoPhonzo Ellis.

Ellis, the fourth member of the show, was unable to make the trip due to his son’s senior night for Grand Canyon University on Friday night.

This was the third time GameDay has appeared in Spokane and was its second-to-last show. The final stop will be at UCLA next week for its game against Arizona.

After the location declaration, the College GameDay crew challenged Bulldog fans to show up leading up to the main event, and the fans answered the call in rousing fashion.

The crowd began to take shape at 6 a.m. when the doors granted access to the hundreds of students who had been in line for more than an hour.

As they began to pour in, the first couple dozen flocked to the front row behind the GameDay desk.

The student section overflowed into neighboring sections before the general public piled around the students 15 minutes later.

ESPN’s Rece Davis grabs a selfie with GU fans during ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

One of the students, who was one of the first few in line, set up shop at midcourt in row one. Her face and sign were a constant on the broadcast, but her claim to fame happened after the cameras turned off and the Kennel was being transformed into basketball-playing shape.

Bilas walked up to her and took off his oversized shoe before signing it and presenting it to sophomore Grace Hammers.

“It’s only like six sizes too big,” she said.

Her plan to actually get his shoe was crafted on the fly and she never actually believed that it was a possibility.

The San Jose-native and her friends were joking with Bilas when he came to talk with them pregame.

She made the comment that she and Bilas have the same shoe size – which was the furthest thing away from the truth considering Hammers is 5-foot-2.

Unfortunately, her original sign had nothing to do with her new goal, so she flipped it over, grabbed a pen and wrote “Jay can I have your shoes.”

It hit its mark. Hammers came to the Kennel with two shoes and left with three, one that almost doubles the size of her own.

“I’m either going to put it on the mantel because it seems like it should go there,” she said. “Or my little brother’s a huge GameDay fan so he might get the shoe.”

Even if she gifts the shoe away, the memories of GameDay with stay with her as she said it was one of the greatest things she has ever witnessed.

“It was incredible to see it so up close and it felt like we were like really a part of this,” she said.

Former Bulldog Steven Gray was a sophomore when the Bulldogs were last featured on GameDay in 2009.

Unfortunately for him, he did not participate – nor did he quite remember exactly when it was last here – as he had other pressing responsibilities like prepping to play Memphis in the Spokane Arena that night.

But seeing the crowd full-throated in this moment revitalized his memories.

A fan dressed as a walrus heads to his seat before ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

“It’s amazing; I love it,” Gray said. “It is great to see it from this perspective and it gives me chills just hearing and being a part of it and feeling that energy again.”

He said that it is great for the city and the school as it adds another notch, another milestone, in what the Zags have achieved in the last two-plus decades.

Sitting a few seats away from Gray was Leah Gentry and her two kids, daughter Svea and son Gunnar.

Gunnar specifically was a top target for the media and other fans – he had an entourage of photographers and TV cameras wanting to get a peak at his getup.

His favorite player is Drew Timme, and he was dressed as a mini version, with a mustache and white headband to match.

His uncle – and Gentry’s brother – is a graphic designer and he sent a double-sided sign that had “Zags Got This Dude” to reference Timme and the other side said “Tiny Timme.”

“I think he was in a little bit of shock; he’s like on top of the moon,” Gentry said of Gunnar who is age 3.

Gunnar was taken to the Kennel Club and he made his way to the front row where the students cheered for him and held his sign high up in the air. The mascot Spike saw him and went wild for him too.

“It’s so much fun and such a fun great memory to create with our kids,” Gentry said.

Gentry is the wife of Gonzaga assistant coach Stephen Gentry, who was a walk-on for the Bulldogs between 2002 and 2006.

“I think – and of course I am biased – but we have the best fans, arena and environment,” Gentry said.

Another GU assistant, Brian Michaelson, slid into a seat in the lower bowl across from the students, absorbing the passion and fire from the same students who will be on hand to help power the No. 12 Bulldogs against the No. 15 rival Saint Mary’s on Saturday night.

“College GameDay is a big deal and to have them here is huge,” he said. “And then to see the turnout – you appreciate it on game nights – but to walk in at 6:45 a.m. and see 1,000 college kids is pretty cool. I know how special this place is.”

He compared the Kennel to a few other GameDay stops – many historical with generations-more of success – and said even though his frame of reference is limited on TV, he knew Saturday had to be a special turnout.

A special turnout for a rare event.